Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — passenger killed, many injured

In Kherson, Russian terrorists fired on a minibus at around 5:00 PM on January 6. It is preliminary known that one person was killed and nine others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At around 5:00 PM, Russians attacked a shuttle taxi with a UAV in the Shumen microdistrict of Kherson.

At 6:00 p.m., the Kherson MVA clarified that at this time it is known that five victims on a shuttle bus were hospitalized as a result of an attack by an enemy drone.

The women, born in 1977, 1969, 1966, 1973, and 1994, have mine-explosive injuries. They are currently being further examined by doctors.

Unfortunately, a 50-year-old resident of Kherson died.

Russia has been massively attacking civilians in the Kherson region with drones since the morning of January 6. As of 3:00 p.m., four people were reported injured.

In particular, the OVA informed that at around 8 am, Russian troops attacked a local resident in Zelenivka with a UAV.

As a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone, a 45-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm. The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

A man in Veletensky was also injured in a Russian drone attack this morning.

A 45-year-old local resident was diagnosed with a blast and chest trauma, facial bruising, and a fractured rib. The victim was hospitalized.

In Kherson at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Russian drone attacked a civilian car, injuring a 43-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized with an explosive injury and contusion.