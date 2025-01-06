Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — passenger killed, many injured

In Kherson, Russian terrorists fired on a minibus at around 5:00 PM on January 6. It is preliminary known that one person was killed and nine others were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian terrorists fired on a minibus in Kherson, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, highlighting the devastating impact of ongoing drone attacks on civilians in the region.
- The continuous drone attacks in Kherson have caused numerous injuries and deaths among civilians, posing a serious threat to the local population.
- Local medical facilities in Kherson are providing assistance to the victims of the drone attacks, emphasizing the urgent need for support and intervention in the region.
- Multiple incidents of drone attacks in different areas of Kherson have caused explosive injuries and fractures among the victims, raising concerns about the safety of civilians in the region.
- The recent drone attacks in Kherson have led to a surge in casualties, prompting authorities to take immediate action to address the escalating violence and protect the civilian population.
Russian drone drops explosives on minibus in Kherson
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
At around 5:00 PM, Russians attacked a shuttle taxi with a UAV in the Shumen microdistrict of Kherson.
As previously reported, one person was killed and nine others were injured.
At 6:00 p.m., the Kherson MVA clarified that at this time it is known that five victims on a shuttle bus were hospitalized as a result of an attack by an enemy drone.
Unfortunately, a 50-year-old resident of Kherson died.
Russian drone attack on Kherson region: 4 injured
Russia has been massively attacking civilians in the Kherson region with drones since the morning of January 6. As of 3:00 p.m., four people were reported injured.
In particular, the OVA informed that at around 8 am, Russian troops attacked a local resident in Zelenivka with a UAV.
A man in Veletensky was also injured in a Russian drone attack this morning.
A 45-year-old local resident was diagnosed with a blast and chest trauma, facial bruising, and a fractured rib. The victim was hospitalized.
In Kherson at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Russian drone attacked a civilian car, injuring a 43-year-old man. The victim was hospitalized with an explosive injury and contusion.
