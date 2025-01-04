Russian drone attack. Six people injured in Kherson suburbs

On January 4, Russian troops have been dropping munitions from drones in the suburbs of Kherson — Kindiytsy and Antonivtsy — since the morning. As of 3:00 p.m., 6 people are known to have been injured.
Points of attention
- Russian troops have been dropping munitions from drones in the suburbs of Kherson, resulting in the injury of six individuals.
- The injured include men and women of various ages who suffered mine, blast, and shrapnel injuries from the drone attacks.
- The attacks in Antonivka and Kindiyka underscore the serious threat posed by Russian drone attacks to the safety of the civilian population in Kherson and its suburbs.
- In addition to the recent incidents in Antonivka and Kindiyka, an earlier drone attack on a minibus in Kherson resulted in injuries to multiple individuals, including a woman.
- These escalating drone attacks highlight the urgent need for increased protection measures for the residents of Kherson and swift international response to address the situation.
The enemy is attacking the suburbs of Kherson with drones
Two people were injured in Antonivka as a result of a morning attack by a Russian drone.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.
According to him, the injured man was hospitalized. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.
Later, Mrochko reported another victim in Antonivka.
A 65-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of an enemy drone attack at around 9:30 a.m.
It has become known about another victim of a Russian drone attack in Antonivka. A 62-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds, and a fractured tibia.
It is noted that the woman was hospitalized for medical care.
In the suburb of Kherson, in the village of Kindiyka, a 48-year-old man was injured by an explosive device dropped by a Russian drone.
According to him, doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate, and the examination is ongoing.
Another victim of enemy drones in Antonivka.
A 68-year-old man suffered a mine and shrapnel injury as a result of the Russians dropping explosives from a drone at around 2 p.m. He is currently hospitalized.
Russian drone attack on a minibus in Kherson: what is known
On January 2, three people were reportedly injured when a Russian drone fired on a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson.
The driver and two male passengers were injured.
They suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs. The victims were taken to hospital. They are currently receiving medical care.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-