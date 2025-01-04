Russian drone attack. Six people injured in Kherson suburbs

On January 4, Russian troops have been dropping munitions from drones in the suburbs of Kherson — Kindiytsy and Antonivtsy — since the morning. As of 3:00 p.m., 6 people are known to have been injured.

The enemy is attacking the suburbs of Kherson with drones

Two people were injured in Antonivka as a result of a morning attack by a Russian drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.

At around 8:00 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka with a drone. A 71-year-old man suffered a mine and shrapnel injury. Share

According to him, the injured man was hospitalized. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

Later, Mrochko reported another victim in Antonivka.

A 43-year-old man from Antonivka was taken to hospital in moderate condition. He suffered an open fracture and extensive lacerations to his lower limbs as a result of the explosives being dropped from a drone. Roman Mrochko Head of Kherson MBA

A 65-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of an enemy drone attack at around 9:30 a.m.

It has become known about another victim of a Russian drone attack in Antonivka. A 62-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds, and a fractured tibia.

It is noted that the woman was hospitalized for medical care.

In the suburb of Kherson, in the village of Kindiyka, a 48-year-old man was injured by an explosive device dropped by a Russian drone.

A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital from Kindiyka. At around 1:15 p.m., he suffered a mine and shrapnel injury to both legs as a result of an enemy drone dropping explosives. Share

According to him, doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate, and the examination is ongoing.

Another victim of enemy drones in Antonivka.

A 68-year-old man suffered a mine and shrapnel injury as a result of the Russians dropping explosives from a drone at around 2 p.m. He is currently hospitalized.

Russian drone attack on a minibus in Kherson: what is known

On January 2, three people were reportedly injured when a Russian drone fired on a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

The driver and two male passengers were injured.

They suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs. The victims were taken to hospital. They are currently receiving medical care.