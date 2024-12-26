Russia is shelling the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs — there are injuries

As a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson region on December 26, four people were injured: an elderly couple in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 42-year-old man in the village of Komyshany, and an 83-year-old resident of Beryslav.

The Russian army is shelling the Kherson region, there are wounded

This is reported by the Kherson OVA.

At around 1:20 p.m., the Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with UAVs.

As noted, as a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone, a 75-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and concussion. She was provided with medical assistance and released for outpatient treatment.

Another victim is a 76-year-old man. He has a blast injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head. Doctors are currently examining him and providing him with assistance.

The MVA said that it was about an elderly couple from Kherson.

The OVA also informs that a local resident was injured due to Russian shelling of Komyshany. As a result of the enemy attack, a 42-year-old man received an explosive injury and contusion.

The ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene.

At around 2:30 p.m., an elderly woman was injured by Russian shelling of Berislav.

An 83-year-old local resident, who was on the street at the time of the attack, was diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Also, eight settlements in the Belozersk community were left without electricity today due to Russian shelling. Damage to critical infrastructure facilities led to power outages for about 8,700 subscribers. Emergency restoration work is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Russia continues to terrorize Kherson

On the night of December 21, Russian invaders struck a medical facility in Kherson from aircraft, dropping two KABs at once.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the latest enemy attack.

This is what the oncology clinic in Kherson looks like now. Last night, Russian occupation forces struck the medical facility from the air, launching two KABs.

According to him, patients and medical staff were not injured.