Russia is shelling the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs — there are injuries

As a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson region on December 26, four people were injured: an elderly couple in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 42-year-old man in the village of Komyshany, and an 83-year-old resident of Beryslav.
Points of attention
- Russian shelling in the Kherson region resulted in injuries to multiple people, including an elderly couple and local residents.
- Approximately 8,700 subscribers were left without electricity due to damage to critical infrastructure during the attack.
- Emergency restoration work is scheduled to restore power in the affected settlements in the Kherson region.
- Medical workers are providing assistance to the wounded individuals and conducting examinations to ensure proper treatment.
- Recent attacks by Russian forces in Kherson highlight the ongoing turmoil and need for heightened security measures in the region.
The Russian army is shelling the Kherson region, there are wounded
This is reported by the Kherson OVA.
At around 1:20 p.m., the Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with UAVs.
As noted, as a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone, a 75-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and concussion. She was provided with medical assistance and released for outpatient treatment.
The MVA said that it was about an elderly couple from Kherson.
The OVA also informs that a local resident was injured due to Russian shelling of Komyshany. As a result of the enemy attack, a 42-year-old man received an explosive injury and contusion.
The ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene.
At around 2:30 p.m., an elderly woman was injured by Russian shelling of Berislav.
An 83-year-old local resident, who was on the street at the time of the attack, was diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Russia continues to terrorize Kherson
On the night of December 21, Russian invaders struck a medical facility in Kherson from aircraft, dropping two KABs at once.
The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the latest enemy attack.
This is what the oncology clinic in Kherson looks like now. Last night, Russian occupation forces struck the medical facility from the air, launching two KABs.
According to him, patients and medical staff were not injured.
