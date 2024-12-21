The Russian army dropped anti-aircraft missiles on an oncology clinic in Kherson

On the night of December 21, Russian invaders struck a medical facility in Kherson from aircraft, dropping two KABs at once.

Russia continues to terrorize Kherson

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the latest enemy attack.

This is what the oncology clinic in Kherson looks like now. Last night, Russian occupation forces struck the medical facility from the air, launching two KABs. Alexander Prokudin Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration

Photo: facebook.com/alexandr.prokudin

According to him, patients and medical staff were not injured.

Despite this, it is indicated that the oncology clinic building suffered significant damage.

Photo: facebook.com/alexandr.prokudin

"This is another act of terror directed against the civilian population. Russia once again demonstrates its essence as an aggressor country that purposefully destroys everything important for life," emphasized Alexander Prokudin.

Photo: facebook.com/alexandr.prokudin

Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 21 — details

Starting at 7:00 PM on December 20, the Russian invaders launched an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Donetsk Oblast air defense system towards Poltava Oblast (according to preliminary data, without consequences).

It is also reported that the enemy carried out an attack with 113 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Berdyansk.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in the air battle.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

In addition, it is noted that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.