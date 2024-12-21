The Russian army dropped anti-aircraft missiles on an oncology clinic in Kherson

On the night of December 21, Russian invaders struck a medical facility in Kherson from aircraft, dropping two KABs at once.
- Alexander Prokudin reported that neither patients nor medical personnel were injured in the attack on the medical facility.
- During the attack on December 21, the Russian invaders launched an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile and over 100 drones.
Russia continues to terrorize Kherson
The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the latest enemy attack.
According to him, patients and medical staff were not injured.
Despite this, it is indicated that the oncology clinic building suffered significant damage.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 21 — details
Starting at 7:00 PM on December 20, the Russian invaders launched an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Donetsk Oblast air defense system towards Poltava Oblast (according to preliminary data, without consequences).
It is also reported that the enemy carried out an attack with 113 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Berdyansk.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in the air battle.
In addition, it is noted that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.
