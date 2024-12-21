The Russian army dropped anti-aircraft missiles on an oncology clinic in Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army dropped anti-aircraft missiles on an oncology clinic in Kherson

Kherson OVA
Russia continues to terrorize Kherson
Читати українською

On the night of December 21, Russian invaders struck a medical facility in Kherson from aircraft, dropping two KABs at once.

Points of attention

  • Alexander Prokudin reported that neither patients nor medical personnel were injured in the attack on the medical facility.
  • During the attack on December 21, the Russian invaders launched an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile and over 100 drones.

Russia continues to terrorize Kherson

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the latest enemy attack.

This is what the oncology clinic in Kherson looks like now. Last night, Russian occupation forces struck the medical facility from the air, launching two KABs.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration

Photo: facebook.com/alexandr.prokudin

According to him, patients and medical staff were not injured.

Despite this, it is indicated that the oncology clinic building suffered significant damage.

Photo: facebook.com/alexandr.prokudin

"This is another act of terror directed against the civilian population. Russia once again demonstrates its essence as an aggressor country that purposefully destroys everything important for life," emphasized Alexander Prokudin.

Photo: facebook.com/alexandr.prokudin

Russia's attack on Ukraine on December 21 — details

Starting at 7:00 PM on December 20, the Russian invaders launched an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Donetsk Oblast air defense system towards Poltava Oblast (according to preliminary data, without consequences).

It is also reported that the enemy carried out an attack with 113 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Berdyansk.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in the air battle.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

In addition, it is noted that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 57 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 57 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces repelled over 200 attacks by the Russian army during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The UN has named the number of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russia during the war
Consequences of the Russian army attack on Kharkov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?