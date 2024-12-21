Air defense forces destroyed 57 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 21, the aggressor country Russia launched a new large-scale drone attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. The air defense forces have already reported on the results of their work.

Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on December 21

The enemy launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on December 20 and launched an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Donetsk Oblast air defense zone towards Poltava Oblast (according to preliminary data, without consequences).

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian army attacked with 113 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Berdyansk.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions. Share

Thanks to the successful and coordinated countermeasures of Ukrainian defenders, 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine

According to local authorities, in Donetsk and Kherson regions on December 20, Russians killed 3 civilians and wounded 19 more.

Yes, the invaders took the life of a resident of the Donetsk region — in Kostyantynivka.

Another 8 people in the region were injured during the day — three each in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk and one each in Kostyantynivka and Lyman.

In the Kherson region, the Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements.

There, the Russians damaged 34 apartment buildings and 29 private homes. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, garages, a warehouse, and private cars.

Two people died and 11 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.