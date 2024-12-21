This happened for the first time. The AFU conducted a unique ground operation

According to ISW, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a ground attack for the first time using exclusively unmanned ground vehicles and FPV drones.

Details of the unique attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the enemy are known

According to American analysts, this unique operation indicates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are determined to introduce even more technological innovations for conducting combat operations.

The Institute for the Study of War drew attention to the statement of the speaker of the Charter Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Sergeant Volodymyr Degtyarev.

The latter recently spoke about the attack by Ukrainian soldiers on Russian army positions near the village of Liptsy, located north of Kharkiv.

According to Degtyarev, during this operation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used dozens of robotic systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with machine guns, as well as drones to plant and neutralize mines at enemy positions. As a result of the attack, the enemy positions were successfully destroyed.

Photo: understandingwar.org

This attack became an example of the use of asymmetric strike capabilities, which Ukraine is actively developing to compensate for limitations in human resources, the ISW team emphasized.

Ukraine is increasingly using technology in warfare

As analysts emphasize, the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly announced efforts aimed at using technology and asymmetric strike capabilities.

In this way, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to reduce the number of casualties among their own fighters.

Against this background, it is worth recalling that the Ukrainian General Staff recently announced the completion of testing new drones connected to fiber optic cables.

Photo: understandingwar.org

Such devices are more resistant to electronic warfare means, which Russia actively uses.

Moreover, a Ukrainian drone manufacturing company announced that it recently assembled a prototype of the first FPV drone made exclusively from components produced in Ukraine.