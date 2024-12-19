Deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine. Zelenskyy voiced an important point

Ukraine supports the idea of introducing a peacekeeping mission, although this process is complex and requires thorough consideration, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting in Brussels.

Some European leaders support the idea of sending an EU peacekeeping mission to Ukraine

We are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine remains strong and independent. No one has the right to impose their decisions on us. Today we had very fruitful talks. We discussed many important topics with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and leaders of other European countries. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President reported that one of the key topics of the meetings was the issue of peacekeepers. He recalled Emmanuel Macron's long-standing initiative and emphasized that Kyiv supports the idea of strengthening defensive positions. At the same time, the implementation of this issue requires detailed discussions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also positively assessed the efforts of Macron, who has already held preliminary consultations with other world leaders.

Although details are not yet disclosed, the president noted that some leaders have already spoken out in support of this initiative.

How many peacekeepers can the EU send to Ukraine?

As the publication notes, a peacekeeping mission could be created by a coalition of five to eight countries. At the same time, estimates of the size of these forces vary, as much depends on the mission's specific tasks.

It is expected that the number of troops could be approximately 40,000. However, taking into account the rotation, which includes preparing units for deployment and their recovery after service, the total number of troops involved could reach 100,000.

The Reuters source also indicates that such a mission could require up to 100,000 troops. This force could be created if individual European countries reduce their participation in other operations.

There is ongoing debate about the composition of the international force, with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto saying it should operate under the auspices of the United Nations. However, some officials warn that this could give Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, undue influence. Share

European countries will likely have to convince the United States to support the mission, at least through the provision of intelligence and other operational assistance.