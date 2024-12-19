Deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine. Zelenskyy voiced an important point

Ukraine supports the idea of introducing a peacekeeping mission, although this process is complex and requires thorough consideration, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting in Brussels.
Points of attention
- Ukraine supports the idea of introducing a peacekeeping mission, which was announced by President Zelensky at a meeting in Brussels.
- The issue of peacekeepers is one of the key topics of discussion among international leaders, such as the President of France and the Secretary General of NATO.
- It is estimated that a peacekeeping mission could be created by a coalition of five to eight countries and involve up to 100,000 troops.
- Some officials warn against action under the auspices of the UN due to possible excessive Russian influence within the UN Security Council.
- European countries may be challenged by Russia's excessive influence, caused by its membership in the UN Security Council, and the need to convince the US to support the mission through assistance.
Some European leaders support the idea of sending an EU peacekeeping mission to Ukraine
The President reported that one of the key topics of the meetings was the issue of peacekeepers. He recalled Emmanuel Macron's long-standing initiative and emphasized that Kyiv supports the idea of strengthening defensive positions. At the same time, the implementation of this issue requires detailed discussions.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also positively assessed the efforts of Macron, who has already held preliminary consultations with other world leaders.
Although details are not yet disclosed, the president noted that some leaders have already spoken out in support of this initiative.
How many peacekeepers can the EU send to Ukraine?
As the publication notes, a peacekeeping mission could be created by a coalition of five to eight countries. At the same time, estimates of the size of these forces vary, as much depends on the mission's specific tasks.
It is expected that the number of troops could be approximately 40,000. However, taking into account the rotation, which includes preparing units for deployment and their recovery after service, the total number of troops involved could reach 100,000.
The Reuters source also indicates that such a mission could require up to 100,000 troops. This force could be created if individual European countries reduce their participation in other operations.
European countries will likely have to convince the United States to support the mission, at least through the provision of intelligence and other operational assistance.
