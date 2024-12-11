According to journalists, French leader Emmanuel Macron is currently considering the idea of creating a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, which could become one of the safeguards against a new Russian attack.

Macron returned to his previous proposal

The publication Rzecpospolita learned that the French president plans to consult on this matter with official Warsaw, as he considers Poland to be the main ally in this project.

Emmanuel Macron is currently considering the idea of uniting peacekeeping forces from European countries.

It is they who, if a specific agreement is signed to end the current phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine — which Donald Trump is expected to try to initiate — could become one of the safeguards against a new Russian attack.

In addition, it is emphasized that the discussion of such a potential mission will be a key topic of Macron's talks during his visit to Warsaw on December 12.

Also, it is quite possible that he has already raised this topic with the future head of the White House, Donald Trump, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Macron supported Zelenskyi

According to media reports, the president of Ukraine and France were on the same page during the meeting in Paris.

Still, they didn't want it to look like they were trying to corner Donald Trump.

What is important to understand is that it was Emmanuel Macron who organized the meeting between Zelensky and Trump.

According to the Ukrainian leader, in the international arena, the Russian dictator Putin is afraid only of Trump, and perhaps also of China.

The head of state warned his counterpart that any lasting peace would require the US to remain "really strong".