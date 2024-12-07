Zelensky met with Trump and Macron at the Elysee Palace — the first details
Zelensky met with Trump and Macron at the Elysee Palace — the first details

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky, Trump and Macron
On December 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with newly elected US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky discussed battlefield situations and the pursuit of a just peace for Ukraine in a meeting with US President Trump and French President Macron.
  • The tripartite meeting among Zelensky, Trump, and Macron lasted 35 minutes, focusing on ending the war quickly and fairly.
  • Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's support for the Georgian people and their democratic aspirations during a meeting with President Zurabishvili in Paris.
  • Zelensky emphasized the importance of partnership between Ukraine and Georgia in moving towards European integration and distancing from Russia.
  • President Zurabishvili expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support, stating that it strengthens Georgian resolve for further resistance.

Tripartite meeting of Zelensky, Trump and Macron: what is known

Zelensky and Trump arrived in Paris today for the opening ceremony of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral.

First, Trump came to the Elysee Palace to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. After that, it became known that the Ukrainian president would join them.

By the way, after arriving at the Elysee Palace, Trump declared that "the world is going crazy" and that is what he wants to discuss today.

Later, Zelensky met with both presidents, the tripartite meeting lasted 35 minutes.

A good, productive meeting with President Trump and President Macron. President Trump is determined, as always. Thanks for that. I also thank President Macron for organizing this meeting in Paris.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The president said that he spoke with Trump and Macron "about our people, the situation on the battlefield and a just peace for Ukraine. We all want to end this war as quickly and fairly as possible."

And he added that peace is possible thanks to strength.

Zelensky met with Zurabishvili in Paris

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine remains on the side of the Georgian people and the democratic choice they advocate. He said this at a meeting with the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili in Paris.

We remain together with the Georgian people and believe in your European future — membership in the EU and NATO. We are closely monitoring everything that is happening. The independent Georgian people are showing that they want to move away from Russia, Zelenskyi noted, adding that the partnership will make both states stronger in the future.

In turn, Salome Zurabishvili thanked the head of the Ukrainian state for his support and said that such a position of Ukraine inspires Georgians to further resistance.

