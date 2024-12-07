Zelensky and Trump arrived in France. What is the purpose of the visit?

On December 7, it became known about the arrival of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Paris. In addition, the future US President Donald Trump flew there.

According to journalists, the plane of the President of Ukraine landed in the capital of France at noon.

This Saturday, December 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the head of the Ukrainian state will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, the message says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the elected head of the White House, Donald Trump, is in Paris on the same day.

So far, there is no information about a possible tripartite meeting of the presidents, nor about a possible communication between Zelenskyi and Trump.

In the evening, the heads of state and government of about 40 countries of the world will take part in the opening ceremony of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, restored after a fire that happened 5 years ago.

As Le Monde found out, on the eve of the opening of the cathedral, French leader Emmanuel Macron will first receive Donald Trump, and in an hour — Volodymyr Zelensky.

Already on December 19, the European Union summit will be held, during which Russia's war against Ukraine will also be discussed.

Official Brussels expects that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi will also join the event.

This is stated in the invitation letter of the President of the European Council, Antonio Košta, to the EU leaders.

The situation in Ukraine will be at the center of our discussions. I just returned from a visit to Kyiv, on the first day of my mandate. We must stay with Ukraine as long as necessary and do everything we can to ensure that the Russian invasion is defeated and international law prevails. Antonio Kostu President of the European Council

According to the politician, the December meeting of the European Council is an important opportunity to send a single and unambiguous signal of support to Ukraine.