Zelensky and Trump arrived in France. What is the purpose of the visit?

On December 7, it became known about the arrival of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Paris. In addition, the future US President Donald Trump flew there.
Points of attention
- In Paris, Zelensky will meet with the President of France and, possibly, Donald Trump.
- The President of Ukraine will also take part in the opening of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral.
Zelensky and Trump are already in Paris
According to journalists, the plane of the President of Ukraine landed in the capital of France at noon.
In addition, it is emphasized that the elected head of the White House, Donald Trump, is in Paris on the same day.
In the evening, the heads of state and government of about 40 countries of the world will take part in the opening ceremony of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, restored after a fire that happened 5 years ago.
As Le Monde found out, on the eve of the opening of the cathedral, French leader Emmanuel Macron will first receive Donald Trump, and in an hour — Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky will participate in the EU summit
Already on December 19, the European Union summit will be held, during which Russia's war against Ukraine will also be discussed.
Official Brussels expects that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi will also join the event.
This is stated in the invitation letter of the President of the European Council, Antonio Košta, to the EU leaders.
According to the politician, the December meeting of the European Council is an important opportunity to send a single and unambiguous signal of support to Ukraine.
The topic of the EU's place in the world will also be at the center of the negotiations.
