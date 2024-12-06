The Russian aggressors' ability to outgun Ukraine in artillery fire on the battlefield has dropped significantly to only 1.5 Russian shells for every Ukrainian fired in response.

Russia is losing its advantage in artillery

According to Western high-ranking officials, this was influenced by "a wide range of factors."

First of all, we are talking about restrictions on the enemy's defense production lines, serious difficulties with transporting a large number of shells to the front by rail, as well as powerful attacks by Ukrainian drones on strategic stocks of Russian and North Korean ammunition on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is emphasized that the supplies of ammunition that Ukraine receives from allies help to strengthen the arsenal of the Armed Forces.

Anonymous sources add that the considerable number of Russian glider bombs, quite possibly, compensates for the reduction of the superiority of Ukrainian troops on the artillery battlefield.

What is also important to understand is that "a massive increase in the use of Russian glider bombs on the front line with devastating effect" is recorded.

The losses of the Russian army are steadily increasing

Ukraine's allies also confirm Kyiv's recent claims that the Russian army lost more than 2,000 servicemen killed and wounded in one day last month fighting for Ukrainian territory.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that this is the highest rate of losses during the entire war.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Moscow consistently rejects estimates of Russian losses provided by Ukraine and its allies. The Kremlin does not publish actual data, the newspaper writes.

According to one of the insiders, these figures "testify to the brutality of the front — very similar to the Somme".