"Avalanche" of weapons and equipment. What the US secretly promised Ukraine

The team of the American leader Joe Biden has already created a strategy to strengthen the military position of Ukraine - first of all, it is about the "avalanche-like" provision of weapons and military equipment, as well as new large-scale sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Biden wants to significantly strengthen Ukraine

According to journalists, on December 5, national security adviser Jake Sullivan held new secret talks with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Media insiders claim that they lasted more than an hour.

During this meeting, Sullivan promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of rockets and hundreds of armored vehicles by mid-January. Share

Moreover, it is emphasized that Joe Biden's team has pledged to support Ukraine through the training of new troops at facilities outside its territory.

Sullivan also added that the United States will announce a number of new sanctions against Russia in the near future.

The new strategy of the American leader is aimed at weakening dictator Putin's ability to support military action and strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, which could lay the foundation for a future settlement.

What is known about the meeting of the Zelensky and Trump teams

On December 4, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the elected vice president of the USA J.D. Vance and the future Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz held talks in Washington.

According to anonymous sources, no one discussed a potential peace plan or settlement of the war during the meeting.

Photo: president.gov.ua

Members of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team tried to give Waltz and Vance their assessment of the situation and establish mutual understanding with them.