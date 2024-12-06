"Avalanche" of weapons and equipment. What the US secretly promised Ukraine

The team of the American leader Joe Biden has already created a strategy to strengthen the military position of Ukraine - first of all, it is about the "avalanche-like" provision of weapons and military equipment, as well as new large-scale sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Recent secret talks between the US and Ukraine involved promises of artillery shells, rockets, armored vehicles, and training for new troops.
- No peace plan or war settlement was discussed during the talks, indicating a focus on reinforcing Ukraine's military capabilities and diplomatic position.
- The US strategy is designed to limit Putin's ability to support military actions and lay the groundwork for a potential future settlement.
Biden wants to significantly strengthen Ukraine
According to journalists, on December 5, national security adviser Jake Sullivan held new secret talks with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
Media insiders claim that they lasted more than an hour.
Moreover, it is emphasized that Joe Biden's team has pledged to support Ukraine through the training of new troops at facilities outside its territory.
Sullivan also added that the United States will announce a number of new sanctions against Russia in the near future.
The new strategy of the American leader is aimed at weakening dictator Putin's ability to support military action and strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, which could lay the foundation for a future settlement.
What is known about the meeting of the Zelensky and Trump teams
On December 4, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the elected vice president of the USA J.D. Vance and the future Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz held talks in Washington.
According to anonymous sources, no one discussed a potential peace plan or settlement of the war during the meeting.
Members of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team tried to give Waltz and Vance their assessment of the situation and establish mutual understanding with them.
As the journalists managed to find out, the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation were satisfied with these negotiations, as they were able to achieve their main goal.
