Ukraine will win the war. Lavrov's speech was publicly ridiculed in Norway

According to the head of Norwegian diplomacy, Espen Bart Eide, the recent speech of the scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, during the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the OSCE, reminds him of a statement from a parallel universe. Eide also added that he has no doubts about the victory of Ukraine in the war against the aggressor country Russia.

Lavrov was publicly disgraced again

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Norway once again drew attention to the fact that the Russian Federation regularly violates each of the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, as well as the UN Charter.

Because, ladies and gentlemen, the number one rule of international relations is: don't invade or occupy other countries. You must respect sovereign equality. You must respect the territorial integrity of other states. This is exactly what Russia is not doing. Espen Bart Eide Head of Foreign Affairs of Norway

According to the diplomat, against the background of recent events, Serhiy Lavrov's scandalous statement was similar to "testimony from a parallel universe."

Eide emphasized that the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation will not be able to mislead anyone, as everyone knows and understands what is really happening.

Ukraine must and will win this war. We are many countries that support Ukraine in its heroic struggle not only for its own independence, but also for the principles that we all share, — emphasized the head of Norwegian diplomacy. Share

Eide also warned that after the victory of Ukraine, it will be necessary to "think about what the new post-war era should look like."

Lavrov faced a new demarche in the OSCE

During the speech of the scandalous Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov at the OSCE meeting, representatives of a number of delegations made a demarche and left the hall.

For example, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga left the hall of the OSCE plenary sessions even before the speech of Putin's henchman began.

📍OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta



Minister @sikorskiradek left the room after the start of the speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. pic.twitter.com/WyxjPJQM2I — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) December 5, 2024

According to the speaker of the Ukrainian diplomatic service, Heorhiy Tykhi, before Lavrov's speech, representatives of the delegations of Georgia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia left the hall.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia and Georgia made a demarche at the level of foreign ministers, Romania and Estonia — at the level of lower-ranking diplomats.

It is worth noting that Lithuania was not present at the OSCE meeting.