Zelensky met with the President of Georgia Zurabishvili in Paris — what was discussed

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine remains on the side of the Georgian people and the democratic choice they advocate. He said this at a meeting with the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili in Paris.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky expressed Ukraine's strong support for Georgia's democratic aspirations during the meeting with President Zurabishvili in Paris.
- The leaders discussed backing Georgia's EU and NATO membership plans, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation between the two nations.
- The partnership between Ukraine and Georgia aims to strengthen both countries against external threats and promote a shared dedication to European integration.
- Zelensky's engagements in Paris underscore Ukraine's active diplomatic initiatives on the international stage, as he met with French President Macron and possibly with US President Trump.
- The meeting between Zelensky and Zurabishvili in Paris demonstrates a shared vision for a democratic and European future, showcasing solidarity between Ukraine and Georgia amidst regional challenges.
Zelensky met with Zurabishvili in Paris
In turn, Salome Zurabishvili thanked the head of the Ukrainian state for his support and said that such a position of Ukraine inspires Georgians to further resistance.
Later on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Before that, Macron will meet there with the newly elected US President Donald Trump.
The heads of state and government of about 40 countries arrived in Paris for the opening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire that happened here 5 years ago.
Zelensky and Trump are already in Paris
According to journalists, the plane of the President of Ukraine landed in the capital of France at noon.
This Saturday, December 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the head of the Ukrainian state will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, the message says.
In addition, it is emphasized that the elected head of the White House, Donald Trump, is in Paris on the same day.
