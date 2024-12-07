Zelensky met with the President of Georgia Zurabishvili in Paris — what was discussed
Zelensky met with the President of Georgia Zurabishvili in Paris — what was discussed

Source:  Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine remains on the side of the Georgian people and the democratic choice they advocate. He said this at a meeting with the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili in Paris.

  • President Zelensky expressed Ukraine's strong support for Georgia's democratic aspirations during the meeting with President Zurabishvili in Paris.
  • The leaders discussed backing Georgia's EU and NATO membership plans, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation between the two nations.
  • The partnership between Ukraine and Georgia aims to strengthen both countries against external threats and promote a shared dedication to European integration.
  • Zelensky's engagements in Paris underscore Ukraine's active diplomatic initiatives on the international stage, as he met with French President Macron and possibly with US President Trump.
  • The meeting between Zelensky and Zurabishvili in Paris demonstrates a shared vision for a democratic and European future, showcasing solidarity between Ukraine and Georgia amidst regional challenges.

We remain together with the Georgian people and believe in your European future — membership in the EU and NATO. We are closely monitoring everything that is happening. The independent Georgian people are showing that they want to move away from Russia, Zelenskyi noted, adding that the partnership will make both states stronger in the future.

In turn, Salome Zurabishvili thanked the head of the Ukrainian state for his support and said that such a position of Ukraine inspires Georgians to further resistance.

Later on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Before that, Macron will meet there with the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

The heads of state and government of about 40 countries arrived in Paris for the opening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire that happened here 5 years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who arrived in Paris on Saturday, will hold a number of bilateral meetings throughout the day. In particular, he already had a conversation with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Neghammer.

According to journalists, the plane of the President of Ukraine landed in the capital of France at noon.

This Saturday, December 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the head of the Ukrainian state will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, the message says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the elected head of the White House, Donald Trump, is in Paris on the same day.

So far, there is no information about a possible tripartite meeting of the presidents, nor about a possible communication between Zelenskyi and Trump.

