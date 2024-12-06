Political crisis in France. Will Macron resign?

French leader Emmanuel Macron, after the resignation of Michel Barnier's government amid the political crisis, made it clear that he has no plans to resign as of today.

Macron will fight for the presidential seat

The head of the republic made a statement in this regard on the evening of December 5.

It is worth noting that the French president publicly blamed the government's resignation on the far-right and far-left forces that "chose chaos."

Not to create, but to destroy. Why did these deputies choose a declaration of no confidence (in the government. — ed.)? Because they are thinking about the presidential election. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to Macron, he is not going to consider calls for his resignation, saying that he plans to carry out his five-year mandate "to the fullest extent".

He also reminded that the main duty of the leader of the nation is to ensure the continuity of the state, the proper functioning of our institutions, the independence of our country and the protection of the people.

Moreover, the French leader promised during the remaining 30 months of his presidential term to "act to make France a stronger and fairer country."

What is happening in France

As mentioned earlier, on December 4, the Lower House of the French Parliament, the National Assembly, voted for a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

331 deputies voted for the proposal of the left forces to declare a vote of no confidence in the French government, 289 opposed.

It is important to understand that in the republic, for the first time since 1962, the parliament dismissed the government.

Michel Barnier's government was the shortest since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958, lasting less than three months.

Political scientists draw attention to the fact that the announcement of a vote of no confidence was expected, since Barnier's government did not have a majority in parliament, and the votes of the left bloc "New People's Front" and the far-right "National Union" were enough for his resignation.