France will hand over a new batch of long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a new batch of long-range SCALP missiles from France. In particular, we are talking about the transfer of about ten such missiles.
Points of attention
What is known about the transfer of long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine from France
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu stressed that international partners should maintain a stable level of aid to Ukraine, as this will allow the Ukrainian authorities to make political decisions when the appropriate moment arrives.
The minister said that France will continue training for two thousand Ukrainian soldiers who train on French equipment.
The head of the Ministry of Defense also predicted that in the winter Russia may intensify attacks deep into the territory of Ukraine. In response, France will provide Ukraine with portable Mistral anti-aircraft missile complexes and SCALP missiles.
SCALP missiles are the French version of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles, jointly developed by France and Great Britain. Both versions are similar, differing only in software and media type. The range of the SCALP reaches 560 km, but there is an export version with a reduced range to 290 km and a smaller warhead.
When Ukraine can get the first Mirage
According to the editorial office of La Tribune, within the first batch, France plans to provide Kyiv with 3 aircraft.
As the journalists managed to find out, their provision will be made "in the first trimester" of 2025 (January-April).
It is worth noting that the French Ministry of Defense has not yet officially confirmed or denied these journalists' data.
