On the conviction of the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barro, the newly elected US President Donald Trump will not abandon Ukraine to its own devices against the background of the war of aggression waged by Russia.
Points of attention
- Jean-Noel Barro urges Ukrainians and Europeans not to be afraid of Trump's future decisions.
- Emmanuel Macron considers Donald Trump's return to the White House a historic moment for Europe.
- Cooperation and dialogue between the newly elected US president and European leaders gives hope for constructive steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Macron believes that Trump will make the right decisions
According to the head of the French Foreign Ministry, the Republican leader is "too wise to agree to what will be the largest territorial annexation in the last 75 years."
It is worth noting that French leader Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to congratulate Donald Trump on his return to the White House, and also noted that he expects productive cooperation
In addition, it recently became known that the newly elected US president has already started negotiations with European leaders, during which he made it clear that he is not going to push Ukraine to make concessions to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Macron addressed Europe amid Trump's victory
According to the French leader, the return of Donald Trump to the White House is a "moment of history" for all of Europe.
In addition, he emphasized that the leader of the Republicans was elected by the American people, and therefore it is logical that he will primarily protect the interests of Americans.
According to the French president, this is a decisive moment in history "for us as Europeans."
