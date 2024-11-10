On the conviction of the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barro, the newly elected US President Donald Trump will not abandon Ukraine to its own devices against the background of the war of aggression waged by Russia.

Macron believes that Trump will make the right decisions

According to the head of the French Foreign Ministry, the Republican leader is "too wise to agree to what will be the largest territorial annexation in the last 75 years."

(He. — ed.) is too wise to forget that no just and lasting peace can be concluded behind the backs of Ukrainians and over the heads of Europeans. This would establish the right of the strongest, with very serious consequences in Europe and other regions of the world. Jean-Noel Barro Head of the Foreign Ministry of France

It is worth noting that French leader Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to congratulate Donald Trump on his return to the White House, and also noted that he expects productive cooperation

In addition, it recently became known that the newly elected US president has already started negotiations with European leaders, during which he made it clear that he is not going to push Ukraine to make concessions to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Macron addressed Europe amid Trump's victory

According to the French leader, the return of Donald Trump to the White House is a "moment of history" for all of Europe.

In addition, he emphasized that the leader of the Republicans was elected by the American people, and therefore it is logical that he will primarily protect the interests of Americans.

And it's legal, and it's good. The question is whether we are ready to protect the interests of Europeans... I think this is our priority, — Emmanuel Macron added. Share

According to the French president, this is a decisive moment in history "for us as Europeans."