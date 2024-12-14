Ending the war and peacekeepers. Why will Zelensky go to Brussels?

As journalists managed to find out, during the meeting of Western leaders in Brussels on December 18, which will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they will discuss possible formats for ending the war and creating a European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Ukraine and its allies are preparing for important negotiations

Anonymous media sources claim that European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will gather in Brussels on December 18.

According to insiders, the parties will focus on several important topics, namely:

possible formats for ending the war;

the potential creation of a European peacekeeping mission as one of the safeguards against a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that active discussions began against the backdrop of pressure from the future head of the White House, Donald Trump.

The latter insists that it is Ukraine's European allies who should play a leading role in a potential future agreement to end the war, involving their contingent for this purpose.

According to the latest data, the following will also arrive for the important negotiations: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French leader Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

What is known about Macron's plan for Ukraine?

Insiders report that French President Emmanuel Macron will try to get approval for his idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission on the territory of Ukraine.

This will also take place during the EU leaders' summit on December 18-19.

It is worth noting that the French leader has already received support for this initiative from future US President Donald Trump.

In this way, Macron and Europe are trying to prepare for Donald Trump's return to the White House.