Total confiscation of Russian assets — who is against it?

As journalists managed to find out, official Brussels is currently actively assessing the legal and financial risks of confiscating frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia for use in support of Ukraine.

Active discussions are ongoing in the EU

European authorities are currently analyzing whether court decisions will be needed as a legal basis for the seizure of frozen assets, or whether calculating the damages will be sufficient.

Active discussions began amid fears that the new US president might reduce or completely stop aid to Ukraine.

Individual members of the bloc are doing everything they can to resume discussions on a more complete use of frozen Russian assets.

Despite this, several member states, including Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, remain very concerned about the idea of confiscation and are currently opposed to its implementation.

How does the mechanism of supporting Ukraine with Russian assets work?

As mentioned earlier, official Brussels and the Group of Seven (G7) countries are using the profits from around $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to provide aid to Ukraine.

Kyiv's partners have devised a mechanism whereby these profits underpin a €50 billion ($52.5 billion) loan package for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the decision to confiscate this money and transfer it to Ukraine would be a significant departure from the current approach.