According to the UN, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Russian occupiers have killed more than 12,300 Ukrainian civilians.

What the UN says about the terror of the Russian occupation army against Ukrainian civilians

"From February 24, 2022 to November 30, 2024, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded more than 12,340 civilian deaths and 27,836 injuries in Ukraine," said Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, during a meeting of the UN Security Council. Share

According to her, 42% of Ukrainian civilians died during November 2024 due to the use of long-range weapons by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

This figure significantly exceeds the data for previous months.

Nakamitsu also provided statistics from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine for 2024.

According to this data, from January 1 to November 30, 341 civilians were killed as a result of air strikes by Russian occupation forces.

Another 1,803 people were injured in these attacks, three and six times, respectively, higher than the same figures last year.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine?

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, on the evening of Friday, December 20, the Russian occupation army attacked a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv with a strike drone.

Sinegubov noted that as a result of the attack, a fire broke out, destroying the first two floors of the building.

Four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, including a 12-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, four people were injured in an attack by Russian occupiers with drones on Zaporizhzhia.

A 12-year-old boy and three women were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhia, Fedorov emphasized. Share

In addition, according to the head of the OVA, the invaders shelled the Vasylkiv and Polohiv districts of the region.