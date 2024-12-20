The Russian army attacked Zaporizhia and Kharkiv with drones — there are casualties

On the evening of December 20, Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine. There is destruction and casualties in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia.
Points of attention
- Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine caused destruction and casualties in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia.
- The Russian army used drones to attack residential buildings, leading to injuries among civilians.
- In Kharkiv, a fire broke out in a high-rise building due to a Russian strike, while in Zaporizhia, a 12-year-old boy and a woman were injured by a drone attack.
- Authorities in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia are working to mitigate the consequences of the attacks and provide assistance to affected residents.
- The escalating violence highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia attacked Kharkiv: what is known
A fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian strike drone hit a residential high-rise building.
This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.
According to the mayor, the impact occurred between the first and second floors of the high-rise building. A fire broke out.
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that the hit occurred in a 9-story building.
A fire broke out at the scene. The first two floors are damaged. All services are working to eliminate the consequences.
According to the official, there were two cases of acute stress reaction — medics provided assistance on the spot. Soon, Terekhov confirmed the information about the two victims.
The Russian army fired a mortar into a high-rise building in Zaporizhia
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and frontline communities with drones, a fire broke out. A man was injured.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
In some areas of Zaporizhia, enemy drones can be heard, as well as the work of air defense.
"A 59-year-old resident of Novodanylivka was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack. The man was hospitalized in serious condition," Fedorov later wrote.
Later, it became known that a 12-year-old boy and a woman were injured in Zaporizhia as a result of a Russian drone attack.
The blast wave and debris partially shattered windows in the nine-story building.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-