The Russian army attacked Zaporizhia and Kharkiv with drones — there are casualties

On the evening of December 20, Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine. There is destruction and casualties in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia.

Russia attacked Kharkiv: what is known

A fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian strike drone hit a residential high-rise building.

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov.

A "Shahed" strike on a residential building in the Saltiv district of the city. Share

According to the mayor, the impact occurred between the first and second floors of the high-rise building. A fire broke out.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that the hit occurred in a 9-story building.

A fire broke out at the scene. The first two floors are damaged. All services are working to eliminate the consequences.

According to the official, there were two cases of acute stress reaction — medics provided assistance on the spot. Soon, Terekhov confirmed the information about the two victims.

The Russian army fired a mortar into a high-rise building in Zaporizhia

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and frontline communities with drones, a fire broke out. A man was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

A drone attack in Zaporizhia caused a fire. An ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene. Share

In some areas of Zaporizhia, enemy drones can be heard, as well as the work of air defense.

"A 59-year-old resident of Novodanylivka was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack. The man was hospitalized in serious condition," Fedorov later wrote.

Later, it became known that a 12-year-old boy and a woman were injured in Zaporizhia as a result of a Russian drone attack.

The blast wave and debris partially shattered windows in the nine-story building.