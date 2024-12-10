The Russian army attacked Zaporozhye — four people were injured

On December 10, the Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia. At first it was known about two wounded people, later the number of victims increased to 10 people.

What is known about the shelling of Zaporizhzhia by the Russian Federation

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, first reported, two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Later, Ivan Fedorov reported on at least four wounded.

Also, as a result of the impact, a private clinic was destroyed and nearby buildings were damaged.

Currently, medics, police officers and emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia — two children were among the dead

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

Among the dead are two children — the identification of people killed by the Russians during the attack on Zaporozhye continues.

The Russian army directed a FAB-250 aerial bomb from the UMPK to the Shevchenkiv district of Zaporizhzhia, where there are always many people.

Earlier it was reported that 26 people were injured, including three children. 12 people remain in hospitals, two of them are in serious condition. Doctors assess the children's condition as moderate.

Ten high-rise buildings were damaged, their windows were broken, their roofs were destroyed, as well as 17 one-story buildings and commercial objects — a service station was almost completely destroyed, and shopping points were damaged.