Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih — the number of wounded increased rapidly

On December 6, the Russian occupation army attacked Zaporozhye, as a result of which ten people were killed. Among the 20 wounded is a four-month-old girl. Russian aviation also hit Kryvyi Rih with a missile: two people were killed and 19 were injured.
In Zaporizhzhia, 20 townspeople were injured due to an attack by the Russia
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
As of 8:25 p.m., the number of wounded from the Russian attack has increased to 19, including a 23-year-old boy in serious condition, Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, informs.
At 9:00 p.m., the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased to 20, and a four-month-old girl was among the injured.
According to him, the service station was on fire as a result of the arrival. In some communities there are problems with electricity.
At 9:47 p.m., the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 10 people were killed and 20 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia.
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 19 people were injured
As a result of the Kryvyi Rih attack, 19 people were injured, 8 of them are in hospital.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this.
Doctors provide the wounded with all the necessary assistance. The fate of one more person is still unknown, an emergency rescue operation is underway.
According to currently available information, an administrative building, six apartment buildings, and five private buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.
Vilkul says the numbers could rise, with the implications still being worked out by the bypass.