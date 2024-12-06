Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih — the number of wounded increased rapidly

On December 6, the Russian occupation army attacked Zaporozhye, as a result of which ten people were killed. Among the 20 wounded is a four-month-old girl. Russian aviation also hit Kryvyi Rih with a missile: two people were killed and 19 were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, 20 townspeople were injured due to an attack by the Russia

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

On the evening of St. Nicholas, aerial bombs hit Zaporozhye — just on the service station, on cars with people. As of now, it is known about four injured people, all of them are receiving help. The list of the dead includes nine people. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

As of 8:25 p.m., the number of wounded from the Russian attack has increased to 19, including a 23-year-old boy in serious condition, Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, informs.

At 9:00 p.m., the number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased to 20, and a four-month-old girl was among the injured.

According to him, the service station was on fire as a result of the arrival. In some communities there are problems with electricity.

Zaporozhye after the shelling of the Russian Federation

At 9:47 p.m., the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 10 people were killed and 20 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 19 people were injured

As a result of the Kryvyi Rih attack, 19 people were injured, 8 of them are in hospital.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this.

So far, there are two dead — men aged 40 and 69. Condolences to family and friends... Also 19 victims. 8 wounded are in the hospital, including a 6-year-old boy. Moderate condition.

Doctors provide the wounded with all the necessary assistance. The fate of one more person is still unknown, an emergency rescue operation is underway.

Lifeguard in Kryvyi Rih

According to currently available information, an administrative building, six apartment buildings, and five private buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

Vilkul says the numbers could rise, with the implications still being worked out by the bypass.