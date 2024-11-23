Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the region — there is a dead and wounded

As of the morning of November 23, it is known about another attack by Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which a 55-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured.

Russia continues to terrorize Zaporozhye

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.

A 55-year-old man died as a result of an enemy airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia district, an 11-year-old boy was wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov The leader of the Zaporizhia OVA

In addition, it is emphasized that during November 22, the Russian army fired 433 times on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region

According to Fedorov, the occupiers carried out 15 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Tavriysk, Stepnohirsk, Lukyanivsk, Malya Tokmachka and Novopavlivka.

233 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenka, Primorske, Lobkovo, Gulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Biloghirya and Novodarivka. Lobkovo, Orikhov, Shcherbaki, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka were hit by 10 rounds of anti-aircraft fire, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA said in a statement. Share

According to Ivan Fedorov, 185 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkovo, Gulyaipol, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Biloghirya and Novodarivka.

The local authorities also received reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Attack of Russian drones on Ukraine on November 23 — what is known

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army launched attack drones from various directions at night.

At 10:46 p.m. on November 22, it became known about the threat of enemy attack UAVs in Kharkiv region.

At 23:10, enemy attack UAVs were reported in Sumy Oblast.

At 11:36 p.m., they warned of an enemy attack drone in Sumy Oblast heading for Kharkiv Oblast.

At 23:56, the Air Force reported the threat of enemy attack UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 00:13, the military reported the movement of an enemy strike UAV from the southwest towards Kharkiv.

At 01:22, the Air Force announced the repulse of the threat of using Russian drones.