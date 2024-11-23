Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and the region — there is a dead and wounded

As of the morning of November 23, it is known about another attack by Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which a 55-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured.
Points of attention
- According to the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, during November 22, the Russian army shelled 16 settlements in the region.
- Local authorities received reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities due to attacks by Russian troops.
- On the night of November 23, the Air Force of Ukraine recorded attacks by enemy strike drones in various regions.
Russia continues to terrorize Zaporozhye
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.
In addition, it is emphasized that during November 22, the Russian army fired 433 times on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region
According to Fedorov, the occupiers carried out 15 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Tavriysk, Stepnohirsk, Lukyanivsk, Malya Tokmachka and Novopavlivka.
According to Ivan Fedorov, 185 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkovo, Gulyaipol, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Biloghirya and Novodarivka.
The local authorities also received reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.
Attack of Russian drones on Ukraine on November 23 — what is known
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army launched attack drones from various directions at night.
At 10:46 p.m. on November 22, it became known about the threat of enemy attack UAVs in Kharkiv region.
At 23:10, enemy attack UAVs were reported in Sumy Oblast.
At 11:36 p.m., they warned of an enemy attack drone in Sumy Oblast heading for Kharkiv Oblast.
At 23:56, the Air Force reported the threat of enemy attack UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia region.
At 00:13, the military reported the movement of an enemy strike UAV from the southwest towards Kharkiv.
At 01:22, the Air Force announced the repulse of the threat of using Russian drones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-