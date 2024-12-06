The Russian army hit Zaporizhzhia with an anti-tank missile — several people were killed and some were injured

On the evening of December 6, the Russian army bombed the city of Zaporozhye. It is already known about 9 dead and four wounded.
Russia bombed Zaporozhye: there are victims
First, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, provided data on the four injured as a result of the drop of the KAB on Zaporizhzhia.
It is known that two children are among the wounded.
In addition, a fire broke out at the service station.
Later, Fedorov clarified that two people were killed as a result of the strike by the Russian Federation.
At 6:55 p.m., Fedorov named the new death toll as a result of the Russian strike — 7 people.
Russia continues to terrorize Zaporozhye
As of the morning of November 23, it is known about another attack by Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which a 55-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.
A 55-year-old man died as a result of an enemy airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia district, an 11-year-old boy was wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
In addition, it is emphasized that during November 22, the Russian army fired 433 times on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region
