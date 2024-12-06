The Russian army hit Zaporizhzhia with an anti-tank missile — several people were killed and some were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army hit Zaporizhzhia with an anti-tank missile — several people were killed and some were injured

Ivan Fedorov
an anti-tank missile
Читати українською

On the evening of December 6, the Russian army bombed the city of Zaporozhye. It is already known about 9 dead and four wounded.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army conducted an anti-tank missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the deaths of 9 people and injuries to 6 others.
  • The attack caused fires and electricity problems in the city, prompting urgent response from Ukrainian emergency services.
  • Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, provided updates on the casualties and damages caused by the Russian strike.
  • The escalating tensions in the region are evident from the repeated attacks by the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia, causing civilian casualties and destruction.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the need for immediate international intervention to prevent further loss of lives and damages in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia bombed Zaporozhye: there are victims

First, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, provided data on the four injured as a result of the drop of the KAB on Zaporizhzhia.

It is known that two children are among the wounded.

In addition, a fire broke out at the service station.

In some communities there are problems with electricity. Ambulance teams went to the places of damage. All emergency services are working.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Later, Fedorov clarified that two people were killed as a result of the strike by the Russian Federation.

At 6:55 p.m., Fedorov named the new death toll as a result of the Russian strike — 7 people.

At 7:26 p.m., it was reported that 9 people were killed and 6 were injured. Among the injured were two children, aged 4 and 11.

Russia continues to terrorize Zaporozhye

As of the morning of November 23, it is known about another attack by Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which a 55-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.

A 55-year-old man died as a result of an enemy airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia district, an 11-year-old boy was wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, it is emphasized that during November 22, the Russian army fired 433 times on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles and aerial bombs — there are wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporozhye
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian attack on Zaporozhye — 9 people died, including a child
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia — 6 people died
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia — 6 people died

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?