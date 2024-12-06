The Russian army hit Zaporizhzhia with an anti-tank missile — several people were killed and some were injured

On the evening of December 6, the Russian army bombed the city of Zaporozhye. It is already known about 9 dead and four wounded.

Russia bombed Zaporozhye: there are victims

First, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, provided data on the four injured as a result of the drop of the KAB on Zaporizhzhia.

It is known that two children are among the wounded.

In addition, a fire broke out at the service station.

In some communities there are problems with electricity. Ambulance teams went to the places of damage. All emergency services are working. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Later, Fedorov clarified that two people were killed as a result of the strike by the Russian Federation.

At 6:55 p.m., Fedorov named the new death toll as a result of the Russian strike — 7 people.

At 7:26 p.m., it was reported that 9 people were killed and 6 were injured. Among the injured were two children, aged 4 and 11. Share

Russia continues to terrorize Zaporozhye

As of the morning of November 23, it is known about another attack by Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which a 55-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.

A 55-year-old man died as a result of an enemy airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia district, an 11-year-old boy was wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, it is emphasized that during November 22, the Russian army fired 433 times on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region