The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia — 6 people died

On the night of November 11, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, six people were killed and more than 20 were injured.
Points of attention
- In Mykolaiv, the Russians used drones for strikes, which resulted in the death of five people and the destruction of houses.
- The national services promptly responded to the fires that arose as a result of the attack and managed to put them out.
- Airstrikes by the Russian Federation also took place in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the death of 1 person and wounding of 21 people.
- After the attacks, houses were destroyed, cars and infrastructure were damaged in both cities, causing serious material damage.
What is known about the Russian attack on Mykolaiv
As noted, the Russians struck Mykolaiv with drones. Five people died, one woman suffered an acute stress reaction and was hospitalized.
The police clarified that as a result of the hits, four residents of a private house (three women and a man) and a resident of an apartment building were killed.
The invaders attacked Mykolaiv with "Shahed-131/136" type drones.
As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a high-rise and a private building — they were promptly extinguished.
In Zaporizhzhia, one person died as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation
As the head of OVA Ivan Fedorov reported, the Russians carried out three airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia.
As of 07:22, one person died and 21 were injured . Eight of them were hospitalized. Among the wounded are boys aged 4, 16 and 17 and girls aged 15 and 17.
Also as a result of shelling, a two-story residential building was partially destroyed by an explosive wave, a dormitory and a car dealership building were damaged.
