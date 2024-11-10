The Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region — two children were injured

On the night of November 10, Russian troops attacked the Chuguyiv community of the Kharkiv region. Four people were injured, including two children.

Russia once again shelled the Kharkiv region

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, around 00:37 the entrance of a four-story residential building was damaged as a result of the fall of the "Shahed" UAV wreckage in the Chuguyiv community.

According to the head of the OVA, three cars were on fire, the window glazing of the residential building and five more cars were damaged.

Two people had acute reactions to stress, Sinegubov added.

Later, Oleg Sinegubov noted that four people were injured.

A 17-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were also injured as a result of the attack on the Chuguyiv community.

Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABAs — more than 20 wounded, among them a baby

On the night of November 8, Russian aggressors attacked the central part of Kharkiv and a 12-story residential building in the Saltivsky district with anti-aircraft guns, dozens of people were injured.

One of the strikes was in the center of the city of Kharkiv, there is damage to the civil infrastructure.

This was announced at 3:30 by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

Soon after, the official clarified that administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. Services are continuing their review.

In addition, one of the KABs hit a 12-story building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Several floors of a high-rise building were destroyed. There are people under the rubble. There is a fire. A search-and-rescue operation has been launched, informed the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

Initially, it became known about three victims as a result of this blow. The entrance to the building from the 1st to the 3rd floor was partially destroyed. Damaged buildings around.

We have a three-month-old baby and 13 other victims in Saltivka.