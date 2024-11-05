According to representatives of the Kharkiv OVA, two local residents died as a result of an attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the village of Glushkivka in the Kupyan district.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the Kharkiv region
It is noted that a 48-year-old man and woman died as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers in Hlushkivka.
What is known about other consequences of the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region
According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, on the night of November 5, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the Shevchenkiv and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv.
The impact of the KAB into the ground, the glazing of three apartment buildings was damaged. Two women aged 39 and 40 were injured.
As a result of shelling, hitting the ground in an open area, a private residential building was damaged.
In addition, other settlements in the region were also attacked during the night.
In addition, the Russian occupiers carried out 21 attacks in the direction of Kupyansk during the past day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near Kindrashyvka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Pischany, Druzhelyubivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka.
