The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs — 7 people were injured, including a child

On the night of October 28, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on a residential building. As a result of the attack, seven people were injured, including a child.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv

As reported by the State Emergency Service, emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike.

It is indicated that as a result of an airstrike by the Russian military in Kharkiv, apartments on the top floor of a nine-story building were partially destroyed. Windows are also broken in the building.

The emergency workers also added that more than 25 rescuers and 6 units of emergency services were involved in liquidating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

Subsequently, the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov confirmed that as a result of the night shelling in the city, there is information about seven victims in the Kholodnohirsky district, including a 16-year-old girl.

In addition, the ceiling between the 8th and 9th floors was damaged in the high-rise building, and three apartments were destroyed.

In Kharkiv, a hotel and administrative building were also damaged as a result of Russian shelling

According to law enforcement officers, in the Saltivskyi district, enemy ammunition hit the ground, and in Shevchenkivskyi — a construction site.