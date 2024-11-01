Russia shelled Kharkiv with ballistic missiles — dozens of houses were damaged, and there are victims

In Kharkiv, the ruins of two private houses, which were hit by a rocket of Russian troops, are being dismantled. It is not known for certain whether people were there at the time of the impact.
Points of attention
- Russia shelled Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, causing damage to dozens of houses and injuries to civilians.
- The attack resulted in the destruction of two private houses and damage to 20 residential buildings in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv.
- Four civilians, including three women and one man, were wounded in the missile strike by Russian troops.
- A police officer, Colonel Andrii Matvienko, was killed, 26 law enforcement officers were injured.
Russia attacked Kharkiv with two ballistic missiles
Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, told journalists about this in a comment.
According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out from the territory of the settlement of Stroitel in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation with an S-300, C-400 or "Iskander-M": now forensic experts are removing the debris.
As of 17:40, we have two injured. Emergency and rescue operations continue at the site — there is no accurate information whether people could have been in the destroyed houses, so the demolition of the rubble continues.
The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported on the damage caused by the Russian strike to 20 residential buildings and four victims.
According to Synegubov, the enemy used an S-300 missile.
The Russian invaders also launched a targeted rocket attack on the location of the police station in the center of Kharkiv: police colonel Andriy Matvienko was killed, 26 policemen were injured.
This was reported by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivsky.
Russia attacked a residential building in Kharkiv with a rocket
On the night of October 29, the Russians attacked the private sector in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, houses were destroyed and damaged, and there were casualties.
As reported by the State Emergency Service, as a result of the impact, one house was completely destroyed, another 19 buildings and 4 cars were partially damaged.
The fire was extinguished promptly. The bodies of 4 dead people — two women and two men — were recovered from the rubble.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-