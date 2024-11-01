Russia shelled Kharkiv with ballistic missiles — dozens of houses were damaged, and there are victims

In Kharkiv, the ruins of two private houses, which were hit by a rocket of Russian troops, are being dismantled. It is not known for certain whether people were there at the time of the impact.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with two ballistic missiles

Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, told journalists about this in a comment.

Around 4:00 p.m., the Russians attacked the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv. Two ballistic missiles were launched. As a result of the explosion, two private houses were badly damaged, now it is not known for sure whether there was one hit or two at this location, the second one is in question. Share

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out from the territory of the settlement of Stroitel in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation with an S-300, C-400 or "Iskander-M": now forensic experts are removing the debris.

As of 17:40, we have two injured. Emergency and rescue operations continue at the site — there is no accurate information whether people could have been in the destroyed houses, so the demolition of the rubble continues.

Kharkiv after the Russian missile strike

The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported on the damage caused by the Russian strike to 20 residential buildings and four victims.

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, four civilians were injured: three women and one man, all in light and moderate conditions. 20 residential private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged. Share

According to Synegubov, the enemy used an S-300 missile.

The Russian invaders also launched a targeted rocket attack on the location of the police station in the center of Kharkiv: police colonel Andriy Matvienko was killed, 26 policemen were injured.

This was reported by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivsky.

Russia attacked a residential building in Kharkiv with a rocket

On the night of October 29, the Russians attacked the private sector in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, houses were destroyed and damaged, and there were casualties.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as a result of the impact, one house was completely destroyed, another 19 buildings and 4 cars were partially damaged.