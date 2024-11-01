Russia shelled Kharkiv with ballistic missiles — dozens of houses were damaged, and there are victims
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia shelled Kharkiv with ballistic missiles — dozens of houses were damaged, and there are victims

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia attacked Kharkiv
Читати українською

In Kharkiv, the ruins of two private houses, which were hit by a rocket of Russian troops, are being dismantled. It is not known for certain whether people were there at the time of the impact.

Points of attention

  • Russia shelled Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, causing damage to dozens of houses and injuries to civilians.
  • The attack resulted in the destruction of two private houses and damage to 20 residential buildings in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv.
  • Four civilians, including three women and one man, were wounded in the missile strike by Russian troops.
  • A police officer, Colonel Andrii Matvienko, was killed, 26 law enforcement officers were injured.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with two ballistic missiles

Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, told journalists about this in a comment.

Around 4:00 p.m., the Russians attacked the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv. Two ballistic missiles were launched. As a result of the explosion, two private houses were badly damaged, now it is not known for sure whether there was one hit or two at this location, the second one is in question.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out from the territory of the settlement of Stroitel in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation with an S-300, C-400 or "Iskander-M": now forensic experts are removing the debris.

As of 17:40, we have two injured. Emergency and rescue operations continue at the site — there is no accurate information whether people could have been in the destroyed houses, so the demolition of the rubble continues.

Kharkiv after the Russian missile strike

The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov reported on the damage caused by the Russian strike to 20 residential buildings and four victims.

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv, four civilians were injured: three women and one man, all in light and moderate conditions. 20 residential private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged.

According to Synegubov, the enemy used an S-300 missile.

The Russian invaders also launched a targeted rocket attack on the location of the police station in the center of Kharkiv: police colonel Andriy Matvienko was killed, 26 policemen were injured.

This was reported by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivsky.

Russia attacked a residential building in Kharkiv with a rocket

On the night of October 29, the Russians attacked the private sector in the Osnovyansk district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, houses were destroyed and damaged, and there were casualties.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as a result of the impact, one house was completely destroyed, another 19 buildings and 4 cars were partially damaged.

The fire was extinguished promptly. The bodies of 4 dead people — two women and two men — were recovered from the rubble.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with an air defense missile — more than 10 people were injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with an air defense missile — more than 10 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation shelled Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles — 13 people were injured, including a child
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation shelled Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles — 13 people were injured, including a child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs — 7 people were injured, including a child
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs — 7 people were injured, including a child

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?