The Russian army attacked a residential building in the Kharkiv region — 3 people died
The Russian army attacked a residential building in the Kharkiv region — 3 people died

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
The Russian army attacked a residential building in the Kharkiv region — 3 people died
On November 3, around 8:50 p.m., Russian troops launched an airstrike on the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupyan district of the Kharkiv region. An enemy rocket hit a five-story residential building.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops attacked a residential building in the Kupyan district of the Kharkiv region, killing 3 people and wounding another person.
  • As a result of the airstrike, the bodies of three victims, who may be women and a man, may be under the rubble.
  • The prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war by Russian troops.
  • Ukrainian air defenses shot down 50 drones during an enemy attack in different territories of Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation and other military units successfully repelled an air attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.

Russia once again shelled Kharkiv Oblast

According to law enforcement officers, the bodies of three people may be under the rubble: two women and one man.

One person, a 71-year-old woman, was injured.

The Kupyan district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the scene of the incident, work on the demolition of debris is ongoing, taking into account the security situation in the locality.

Air defense forces shot down 50 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from Rostov Oblast and attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

UAVs of the "Shahed" type and an unspecified type were launched by the Russian invaders from Bryansk region, Kursk region, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of 50 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions has been confirmed.

27 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

