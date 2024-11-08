Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABAs — more than 20 wounded, among them a baby
Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABAs — more than 20 wounded, among them a baby

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
On the night of November 8, Russian aggressors attacked the central part of Kharkiv and a 12-story residential building in Saltivskyi district with anti-aircraft guns, dozens of people were injured.

Russia bombed Kharkiv again

One of the strikes was in the center of the city of Kharkiv, there is damage to the civil infrastructure.

This was announced at 3:30 by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

Soon after, the official clarified that administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. Services are continuing their review.

In addition, one of the KABs hit a 12-story building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Several floors of a high-rise building were destroyed. There are people under the rubble. There is a fire. A search-and-rescue operation has been launched, informed the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

Initially, it became known about three victims as a result of this blow. The entrance to the building from the 1st to the 3rd floor was partially destroyed. Damaged buildings around.

We have a three-month-old baby and 13 other victims in Saltivka.

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

As of 5:40 a.m., the number of people injured as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb attack on a 12-story building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv has increased to 25.

What is known about the consequences of the new Russian attack on Kharkiv

According to Synegubov, as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of November 5, a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was damaged, and a woman was injured, who received medical help on the spot.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, windows on the second, third and fourth floors were broken, cars were damaged near the building.

He noted that according to preliminary information, the attack by Russian war criminals was carried out using a Shahed drone.

The relevant services will inspect the place of arrival. Earlier, the strike was carried out by "Shakhed", Terekhov emphasized.

