Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABAs — more than 20 wounded, among them a baby

On the night of November 8, Russian aggressors attacked the central part of Kharkiv and a 12-story residential building in Saltivskyi district with anti-aircraft guns, dozens of people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian aggressors bombed Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, causing injuries to over 20 people, including an infant, and significant damage to civil infrastructure.
- The city of Kharkiv is facing increased tension due to continuous attacks by Russian forces, resulting in the destruction of residential areas and key infrastructure.
- Multiple strikes, including one on a 12-story building in the Saltivskyi district, have led to casualties and ongoing search-and-rescue operations in the city.
- The attacks in Kharkiv have caused severe consequences, with reports of victims, damaged buildings, and ongoing assessments by authorities to address the situation.
- Russian military actions, such as drone attacks using advanced technology, have inflicted harm on civilians and infrastructure in Kharkiv, requiring immediate attention and intervention.
Russia bombed Kharkiv again
One of the strikes was in the center of the city of Kharkiv, there is damage to the civil infrastructure.
This was announced at 3:30 by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
Soon after, the official clarified that administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. Services are continuing their review.
In addition, one of the KABs hit a 12-story building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.
Initially, it became known about three victims as a result of this blow. The entrance to the building from the 1st to the 3rd floor was partially destroyed. Damaged buildings around.
This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.
As of 5:40 a.m., the number of people injured as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb attack on a 12-story building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv has increased to 25.
What is known about the consequences of the new Russian attack on Kharkiv
According to Synegubov, as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of November 5, a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was damaged, and a woman was injured, who received medical help on the spot.
According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, windows on the second, third and fourth floors were broken, cars were damaged near the building.
He noted that according to preliminary information, the attack by Russian war criminals was carried out using a Shahed drone.
