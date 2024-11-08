The Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa regions — one person was killed and there are others injured

On the night of November 8, the aggressor country massively struck Kyiv and Odesa regions with mortars. As a result of the enemy attack, one person died, 13 people were injured.

Russian Shaheds attacked Odeshchyna

In Odesa, one person died as a result of a Russian night strike, nine others were injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The rescuers, together with other services, eliminated the consequences of the night shelling. Residential buildings were damaged in the private sector, two of them caught fire.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 15 people, including a child and a pregnant woman.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Odeshchyna

Rescuers also extinguished fires in warehouses and cars on the territory of the enterprise. The building of the educational institution was damaged.

Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service inspected the territory for the presence of explosive objects. Share

As Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Police Department later clarified, a 46-year-old man who was driving a car during the attack died as a result of a shrapnel wound.

Another eight people were injured, a 91-year-old woman had an acute reaction to stress. Six victims were hospitalized. Others were treated on the spot. Liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack continues on the ground. All relevant services are working. Oleg Kiper Head of Odesa OVA

Attack of the Shaheds of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv region: what is known

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian air attack on the night of November 8.

This was announced by the head of the regional state administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, four people were injured as a result of falling fragments of downed enemy targets during a missile attack on Kyiv region. These are drivers who were in cars near the place where the debris fell. The men received injuries of various degrees. Share

The condition of one of them is serious, two others are in moderate condition. The other received minor injuries. Everyone is provided with necessary medical care. The injured will be hospitalized at a local hospital, Kravchenko emphasized.

A fire in the Kyiv region due to an attack by Russian drones

The Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region reported that six private houses and four cars were damaged, grass flooring caught fire and a fire at a non-working gas station was recorded.

Today, November 8, the occupiers once again attacked the region. Four people were injured. As of 07:30, six private houses and four cars were damaged.

The grass floor and premises of the non-working gas station were also on fire. The fires have already been extinguished.

Consequences of the drone attack of the Russian Federation

According to law enforcement officers, a 52-year-old man was wounded through the torso. The men, aged 45 and 57, sustained injuries to their right legs, and another man suffered multiple injuries to his entire body. Share

The victims are hospitalized, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.