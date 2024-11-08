The Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa regions — one person was killed and there are others injured

On the night of November 8, the aggressor country massively struck Kyiv and Odesa regions with mortars. As a result of the enemy attack, one person died, 13 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian drones initiated a deadly attack on Kyiv and Odesa regions, causing one fatality and numerous injuries.
- Rescuers and medical services are actively providing assistance to the injured and victims, as fires in residential areas and buildings continue to pose a threat.
- The consequences of the Russian drone attack include damage to residential buildings, warehouses, cars, and even educational institutions, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services.
- The Odesa region saw extensive damage, with one person killed and nine others injured, including a child and a pregnant woman, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack.
- Despite the destruction caused by the drone attacks, emergency services are working diligently to eliminate the aftermath and ensure the safety of the affected areas, while providing essential support to the victims.
Russian Shaheds attacked Odeshchyna
In Odesa, one person died as a result of a Russian night strike, nine others were injured.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The rescuers, together with other services, eliminated the consequences of the night shelling. Residential buildings were damaged in the private sector, two of them caught fire.
Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 15 people, including a child and a pregnant woman.
Rescuers also extinguished fires in warehouses and cars on the territory of the enterprise. The building of the educational institution was damaged.
As Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Police Department later clarified, a 46-year-old man who was driving a car during the attack died as a result of a shrapnel wound.
Attack of the Shaheds of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv region: what is known
Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian air attack on the night of November 8.
This was announced by the head of the regional state administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.
The condition of one of them is serious, two others are in moderate condition. The other received minor injuries. Everyone is provided with necessary medical care. The injured will be hospitalized at a local hospital, Kravchenko emphasized.
The Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region reported that six private houses and four cars were damaged, grass flooring caught fire and a fire at a non-working gas station was recorded.
Today, November 8, the occupiers once again attacked the region. Four people were injured. As of 07:30, six private houses and four cars were damaged.
The grass floor and premises of the non-working gas station were also on fire. The fires have already been extinguished.
The victims are hospitalized, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-