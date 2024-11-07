The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with "shaheds" — there were fires in several areas, and there were casualties

On the night of November 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with mortars. As a result of falling debris, a number of fires broke out in five districts, houses were destroyed and victims were injured.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv

As reported in KMVA, an apartment in a residential building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district , there was no fire, and one person sought medical help.

Also in this area, a fire broke out on the territory of the garages and the nearby service station with a total area of 200 square meters. The fire has already been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Photo — State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Pechersk district, a restaurant caught fire on the 33rd floor of a residential building with an area of 50 square meters, and there is partial destruction of construction structures on the 34th technical floor. The fire was extinguished. No casualties.

In the Solomyansk district, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise — warehouses on an area of 600 square meters were on fire. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Photo — State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Also, according to preliminary data, debris fell on the territory of the medical center. Information about the victims is being clarified.

A fire broke out on the roof of a 6-story business center building with an area of 10 square meters in the Obolon district. There are no previous victims.

In the Podilsky District, a residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris. The information is being clarified.

It is known about two victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv

According to the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popka, the consequences of the Russian drone attack on the capital are already being recorded in six districts.

It is also known about two victims.

At the same time, it was not specified in which district of Kyiv the second person was injured, since before that it was reported that the injured person was in the Solomyan district.

Later, the administration was informed that the sixth district, where the consequences of falling debris of Russian UAVs were also recorded, is Darnytskyi.

Fragments of the occupiers' drone fell on an open area there. And there was no fire or casualties in this area.