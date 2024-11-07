The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with "shaheds" — there were fires in several areas, and there were casualties

On the night of November 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with mortars. As a result of falling debris, a number of fires broke out in five districts, houses were destroyed and victims were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked Kyiv with mortars, causing a series of fires in different areas of the city.
- As a result of the Russian drone attack, civilians and structures, including restaurants and industrial enterprises, were damaged.
- Six districts of the capital of Ukraine record the consequences of the falling debris of Russian drones, as a result of which there are two victims.
- According to preliminary data, the attack by the Russian Federation led to fires and destruction on the territory of Kyiv, but it was possible to avoid casualties in some areas.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv
As reported in KMVA, an apartment in a residential building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district , there was no fire, and one person sought medical help.
Also in this area, a fire broke out on the territory of the garages and the nearby service station with a total area of 200 square meters. The fire has already been extinguished. There were no casualties.
In the Pechersk district, a restaurant caught fire on the 33rd floor of a residential building with an area of 50 square meters, and there is partial destruction of construction structures on the 34th technical floor. The fire was extinguished. No casualties.
In the Solomyansk district, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise — warehouses on an area of 600 square meters were on fire. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Also, according to preliminary data, debris fell on the territory of the medical center. Information about the victims is being clarified.
A fire broke out on the roof of a 6-story business center building with an area of 10 square meters in the Obolon district. There are no previous victims.
In the Podilsky District, a residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris. The information is being clarified.
It is known about two victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv
According to the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popka, the consequences of the Russian drone attack on the capital are already being recorded in six districts.
It is also known about two victims.
At the same time, it was not specified in which district of Kyiv the second person was injured, since before that it was reported that the injured person was in the Solomyan district.
Later, the administration was informed that the sixth district, where the consequences of falling debris of Russian UAVs were also recorded, is Darnytskyi.
Fragments of the occupiers' drone fell on an open area there. And there was no fire or casualties in this area.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-