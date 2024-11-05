On the night of November 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, guided air bombs and launched 79 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 48 drones and two missiles.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces shot down 48 drones and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- Russian troops launched 79 attack UAVs and guided missiles, which were successfully hit by air defense.
- The details of the attack indicate that the invaders attacked from different directions, but the overall defense strategy of Ukraine was successful.
- Enemy targets were destroyed, and there were no casualties or critical damage among the population.
- Operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of attacks and protecting the territory of Ukraine.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the occupiers launched rockets from the Black Sea in Odesa region, attacked Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft missiles and launched "Shahed" and unspecified drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel of the Russian Federation.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 48 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Khmelnytsky regions was confirmed.
30 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, one more returned to Russia.
Russia once again attacked Kyiv region with drones
As Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported, the alarm lasted for almost 10 hours. Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed.
The head of the OVA reported that there were no victims among the population, no hits were allowed on the objects of critical and residential infrastructure.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-