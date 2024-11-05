Air defense forces shot down 48 drones and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

On the night of November 5, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, guided air bombs and launched 79 attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 48 drones and two missiles.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the occupiers launched rockets from the Black Sea in Odesa region, attacked Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft missiles and launched "Shahed" and unspecified drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 48 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Khmelnytsky regions was confirmed.

Photo — t.me/ComAFUA

30 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, one more returned to Russia.

Russia once again attacked Kyiv region with drones

As Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported, the alarm lasted for almost 10 hours. Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed.

The head of the OVA reported that there were no victims among the population, no hits were allowed on the objects of critical and residential infrastructure.