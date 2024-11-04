Air defense forces shot down 50 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs and 80 attack drones. Air defense shot down 50 enemy drones.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 50 enemy drones during the Russian attack on several regions of Ukraine.
- Russian troops launched a ballistic missile and guided aerial bombs, and also operated "Shahed" type drones in an attack on Ukrainian territory.
- Defense military units of Ukraine successfully repelled the attack using anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation and other technical means.
- During the attack on Kyiv, the armed forces of the Russian Federation lost all their drones thanks to the effective action of the air defense of Ukraine.
- Debris of the respective drones fell in the area without harmful consequences for the civilian population.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the enemy launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from Rostov Oblast and attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs.
UAVs of the "Shahed" type and an unspecified type were launched by the Russian invaders from Bryansk region, Kursk region, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of 50 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions has been confirmed.
27 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Russia once again attacked Kyiv with drones
On the night of November 4, Kyiv was once again under attack by drones of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. However, the air defense forces neutralized all the occupiers' drones.
At the same time, as a result of the drone attack on Kyiv, the wreckage of the UAV fell. In particular, they fell in Obolonskyi and Desnyanskyi districts on open terrain.
Local fires were recorded — burning grass and litter. No injuries or damage.
