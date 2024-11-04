Air defense forces shot down 50 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs and 80 attack drones. Air defense shot down 50 enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from Rostov Oblast and attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

UAVs of the "Shahed" type and an unspecified type were launched by the Russian invaders from Bryansk region, Kursk region, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of 50 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions has been confirmed.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

27 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russia once again attacked Kyiv with drones

On the night of November 4, Kyiv was once again under attack by drones of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. However, the air defense forces neutralized all the occupiers' drones.

Another night with another attack on Kyiv by drones of the armed forces of Russia. The enemy used already familiar tactics. But again he did not achieve the goal — our defense forces made maximum efforts to neutralize all the enemy's UAVs, the KMVA reported.

At the same time, as a result of the drone attack on Kyiv, the wreckage of the UAV fell. In particular, they fell in Obolonskyi and Desnyanskyi districts on open terrain.

Local fires were recorded — burning grass and litter. No injuries or damage.