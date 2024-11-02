According to the command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the night attack on Ukraine, the occupying army of the Russian Federation used 71 Shahed-type UAVs and a Kh-31P guided missile.

What is known about the work of air defense during the night air attack of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

It is noted that 1 Kh-31P missile was fired from the airspace of the Belgorod region. At the same time, the aggressor country launched drones in the directions of Orel and Kursk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force as of 11 am, November 2, confirmed the damage to 39 enemy drones, 21 drones were lost in location, 5 UAVs returned to Russia.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of enemy drones on Kyiv

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the consequences of the night attack of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine by drones were recorded in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.

According to the KMVA, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all the drones that threatened Kyiv. There were no direct hits in the capital.

It is noted that the air alert in Kyiv lasted for more than 5 hours, and now it has started working again due to a new attack by drones of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The movement of drones is recorded in the Kyiv region, so it is possible that the drones may fly to Kyiv again.

Debris of drones fell in six districts of Kyiv as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation. Fires broke out, damage to buildings was recorded.

In the Solomyan district of the capital, windows and exterior decoration of several residential buildings, as well as 5 cars, were damaged. No fire or casualties.

A fire broke out on the top floors of a 16-story residential building with an area of 50 square meters in the Svyatoshyn district. 18 people were evacuated. A policeman was injured. A non-residential building on the territory of a private development was also damaged.

In the Holosiivskyi district, in a 22-story residential building, windows in several apartments were partially damaged. No fire or casualties.

Local fires broke out on several balconies of apartment buildings in the Dnipro district.

In the Shevchenkiv district, a fire broke out between the 3rd and 4th floors of a defunct multi-story building. The fire covered two square meters. The fire was extinguished. There are no casualties.

A balcony in an eight-story building was also damaged in the Pechersk district.

In addition, a part of the Russian drone fell on the P-30 road, traffic is complicated in the direction of the city of Irpin.