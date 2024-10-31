Air defense forces shot down 17 "shaheed" and 2 air missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 43 attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type, 2 ballistic and 8 air missiles. The Air Force destroyed 17 "shaheeds" and two missiles.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 31, 2024 (from 6:30 p.m. on October 30), the enemy attacked the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Zatoka in Odesa.

Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Crimea and eight Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

Also, the occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.

From Kursk, Orel — RF. The enemy attacked with 43 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type."

The defenders managed to destroy 17 enemy drones and 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Poltava regions.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation shelled a high-rise building in Kharkiv

As reported in OVA, the Russians struck the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. There is a hit on the fourth floor of a high-rise building.

Later, Oleg Synegubov reported that there was a fire at the place of arrival. Almost the entire entrance to the house was destroyed.

There are people trapped on the upper floors of the entrance. Among the victims, two are serious — an 11-year-old child and a 22-year-old man.

At night, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported on 24 victims.

Later, Sinegubov reported that one child had died. Doctors, despite their efforts, failed to resuscitate the boy. Another 29 people were injured.

A child who died as a result of a Russian strike on a house in Kharkiv was pulled from the rubble with a severe head injury, fractures and no signs of life. Resuscitation measures were carried out for 40 minutes. The child was about 14-15 years old.

The prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region added that the boy was pulled out from under the rubble around 11:50 p.m.

On the morning of October 31, Synegubov wrote that 34 people were injured at the moment.