The Russian Air Force bombed the center of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles — there are wounded

On the evening of October 28, the Russian occupiers launched aerial bombs on Kharkiv. Explosions rang out in the city.

Russia bombed the center of Kharkiv

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The enemy is attacking the city with KABs — be careful. Repeated starts are possible.

This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, around 9:00 p.m.

Later, he specified that the center of Kharkiv was under attack. A fire started at the place of "arrival", smoke rose. Information about victims and destruction is being clarified.

At 9:36 p.m. Sinegubov clarified that there are already six wounded in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, the building of a medical institution and an administrative institution was damaged.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

On the night of October 28, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on a residential building in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, seven people were injured, including a child.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike.