The Russian Air Force bombed the center of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles — there are wounded
Ukraine
On the evening of October 28, the Russian occupiers launched aerial bombs on Kharkiv. Explosions rang out in the city.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Air Force conducted a bombing in Kharkiv on October 28, targeting the city center with anti-aircraft missiles.
  • Multiple explosions were heard in Kharkiv, resulting in casualties and damage to both a medical and administrative institution.
  • At least seven people, including a child, were injured in the airstrike, prompting emergency and rescue operations in the affected area.
  • The attack by the Russian occupiers has raised concerns about the safety and security of Kharkiv residents, with ongoing efforts to assess the extent of damage and assist the wounded.
  • Stay updated on the situation in Kharkiv as authorities work to address the aftermath of the bombing and ensure the well-being of those affected by the tragic events.

Russia bombed the center of Kharkiv

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The enemy is attacking the city with KABs — be careful. Repeated starts are possible.

This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, around 9:00 p.m.

Later, he specified that the center of Kharkiv was under attack. A fire started at the place of "arrival", smoke rose. Information about victims and destruction is being clarified.

At 9:36 p.m. Sinegubov clarified that there are already six wounded in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, the building of a medical institution and an administrative institution was damaged.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

On the night of October 28, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on a residential building in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, seven people were injured, including a child.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike.

In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked the city at night, there are casualties. Previously, 7 people were injured, one of them a child, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

