The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 900 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 500 drones over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 900 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 500 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.

Last night, Russia terrorized Ukraine with more than 50 attack drones, and in a week it struck our various regions with more than 900 bombs, launched about 30 missiles and almost 500 "shaheeds". Most of these strikes were directed against civilian objects and critical infrastructure. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that all these strikes would have been impossible if we had sufficient support from the world in obvious matters.

Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of giving Ukraine more long-range, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia. They would not allow the Russian Federation to import critical components for the production of drones and missiles, including microelectronics.

Ukraine deserves the same reliable security as all our other partners in the free world, the president added.

Air defense forces shot down 66 Shaheds and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 3, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, 96 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF .

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of the Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 66 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions was confirmed.

27 enemy drones were lost in location, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle flew to Belarus.

Currently, there are two strike UAVs in the air. Combat work continues. Information is being clarified and updated.