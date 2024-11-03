The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 900 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 500 drones over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 900 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 500 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that all these strikes would have been impossible if we had sufficient support from the world in obvious matters.
Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of giving Ukraine more long-range, as well as strengthening sanctions against Russia. They would not allow the Russian Federation to import critical components for the production of drones and missiles, including microelectronics.
Air defense forces shot down 66 Shaheds and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of November 3, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, 96 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF .
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
27 enemy drones were lost in location, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle flew to Belarus.
Currently, there are two strike UAVs in the air. Combat work continues. Information is being clarified and updated.
