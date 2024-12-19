The Russian army launched a missile strike on the Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded

The death toll from the Russian strike on December 19 on the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyanskyi district, Kharkiv region, has risen to three.
Points of attention
- The Russian army conducted a missile strike on the Kharkiv region, leading to the death of three civilians and injuring three others in the village of Shevchenkove.
- The missile strike involved the use of an Iskander-M missile by Russian forces, causing damage to private residences, fences, and garages in the area.
Russia attacked Kharkiv region: three dead
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.
According to the National Police Headquarters in the Kharkiv region, the Russian troops struck Shevchenkov at around 3:00 p.m.
According to preliminary data from explosives experts, the Russians used an Iskander-M missile against civilians.
In addition to the three dead, there are three injured.
As a result of the attack by Russian troops, more than ten private residential buildings, fences, and garages were damaged.
Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violation of the laws and customs of war.
The number of casualties from the Russian strike has increased in Kharkiv
As a result of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on the morning of November 25, 25 people were injured.
According to preliminary data, Russia struck with the S-400 air defense system.
