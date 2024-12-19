The Russian army launched a missile strike on the Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded

The death toll from the Russian strike on December 19 on the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyanskyi district, Kharkiv region, has risen to three.

Russia attacked Kharkiv region: three dead

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Three people have died in Shevchenkove. The Russians took the lives of two women, ages 67 and 65, and a 33-year-old man. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

According to the National Police Headquarters in the Kharkiv region, the Russian troops struck Shevchenkov at around 3:00 p.m.

According to preliminary data from explosives experts, the Russians used an Iskander-M missile against civilians.

In addition to the three dead, there are three injured.

Three more civilian residents of the village, including two women and one man, were injured.

As a result of the attack by Russian troops, more than ten private residential buildings, fences, and garages were damaged.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violation of the laws and customs of war.

