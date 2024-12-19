The Russian army launched a missile strike on the Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shevchenkove
The death toll from the Russian strike on December 19 on the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyanskyi district, Kharkiv region, has risen to three.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army conducted a missile strike on the Kharkiv region, leading to the death of three civilians and injuring three others in the village of Shevchenkove.
  • The missile strike involved the use of an Iskander-M missile by Russian forces, causing damage to private residences, fences, and garages in the area.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Three people have died in Shevchenkove. The Russians took the lives of two women, ages 67 and 65, and a 33-year-old man.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv OVA

According to the National Police Headquarters in the Kharkiv region, the Russian troops struck Shevchenkov at around 3:00 p.m.

According to preliminary data from explosives experts, the Russians used an Iskander-M missile against civilians.

In addition to the three dead, there are three injured.

Shevchenkove

As of 16:55, six people were reported injured. One civilian woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another woman died during transportation to a medical facility, and a civilian man also suffered fatal injuries. Three more civilian residents of the village, including two women and one man, were injured.

As a result of the attack by Russian troops, more than ten private residential buildings, fences, and garages were damaged.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violation of the laws and customs of war.

The number of casualties from the Russian strike has increased in Kharkiv

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on the morning of November 25, 25 people were injured.

Two more women sought medical attention, bringing the number of injured to 25.

According to preliminary data, Russia struck with the S-400 air defense system.

