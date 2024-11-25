The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. There are wounded and destruction
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. There are wounded and destruction

Igor Terekhov
Consequences of the Russian army attack on Kharkov
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled the city center. It is known about the injured and destruction.

  • The criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv, causing injuries and destruction in the city center.
  • Ukrainian defenders successfully halted multiple enemy attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, showcasing resilience and bravery.
  • Civil infrastructure in Kharkiv suffered significant damage, with commercial buildings and cars set on fire.
  • The number of victims from the Russian invasion in Kharkiv has risen to 13 people, with ongoing efforts to assist and treat the injured.
  • The Russian aggressors also targeted other areas like Kupyansk, damaging property and escalating tensions in the region.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian invaders on Kharkiv

Terekhov noted that the enemy launched an attack on the Kyiv region. As a result, at least 10 people were injured. The destruction of civil infrastructure was also recorded.

Commercial buildings and cars were on fire. All relevant services and volunteers are working on the spot, Terekhov noted.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, five people were hospitalized.

The Russians hit the yards surrounded by high-rise buildings.

Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 13 people. Of them, nine people were hospitalized.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

According to Sinegubov, on November 25, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Kupyansk, damaging the roof of a warehouse and two cars.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Kozachai Lopan, Tykhoi and Vovchansk six times.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out attacks near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, Senkovo, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks, four more are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out an airstrike on Bohuslavka.

