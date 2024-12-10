The Russian Federation attacked Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region with missiles — 10 people were injured

On December 10, the Russian army twice attacked the city of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region with rockets. In particular, the occupiers hit near a bank, the administrative building was damaged, and 10 people were injured.

Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with missiles

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, the occupiers attacked the town of Zlatopil, Loziv district

According to him, hits were recorded near a bank, other non-residential buildings and civilian cars were damaged.

The number of victims increased to eight people. Repeated strikes were recorded, — wrote the head of OVA.

Subsequently Sinegubov specified that 10 people were injured as a result of two shellings in the city of Zlatopil.

It is noted that two more women were injured as a result of the repeated rocket attack, and they were hospitalized at a medical facility.

Repeated shelling damaged the administrative building.

Among the injured are two men aged 49 and 59 and eight women aged 29 to 62. Eight people are hospitalized.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported on the morning of December 10 in the region:

Bogodukhivsky district, Valkivska TG, village. Christmas, air defense forces worked against an enemy UAV.

Kupiansky district, Dvorichanska TG, village. Kutkivka As a result of enemy shelling, the house was damaged.

Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy settlement. As a result of shelling, the house was destroyed.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Hlyboky and Vovchansk areas five times.

Seven times the enemy attacked our fortifications in the Kupyansk direction in the Lozova and Zagryzovo districts, two clashes are still ongoing.