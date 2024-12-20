Russia shelled Kherson with a thousand shells this morning — what is known about the consequences of the attack
Russia shelled Kherson with a thousand shells this morning — what is known about the consequences of the attack

Kherson
Source:  Telethon "United News"

On the morning of December 20, Russian troops fired about a thousand shells at Kherson, damaging educational and medical institutions, a railway station, and private and multi-story buildings in the city.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops fired about a thousand shells at Kherson, damaging educational and medical institutions, residential buildings, and the city's infrastructure.
  • The attack resulted in more than a dozen civilian casualties, with two fatalities and several injuries, including blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.
  • The combined strike on Kherson and surrounding settlements involved artillery and rocket launcher systems, causing extensive damage to high-rise buildings, private houses, and critical infrastructure.
  • Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency services respond to the aftermath of the shelling, addressing fires, casualties, and the destruction of various establishments in the city.
  • The violent attack on Kherson underscores the urgent need for international attention and support to address the escalating conflict and protect civilians in the region.

Kherson was shelled with 1,000 Russian shells in 40 minutes

This was announced on TV by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Starting at 5:00 a.m., about a thousand shells fell on Kherson alone in about 40 minutes. The enemy targeted residential buildings, social, and critical infrastructure, landing in all areas of the regional center.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

According to him, the shelling damaged the railway station, more than 30 multi-storey buildings and about 15 private buildings, police administrative buildings, educational and medical institutions, many vehicles, garages, and outbuildings. Fires broke out in the areas of the strikes, which have already been extinguished.

Kherson after the Russian attack

Prokudin informed that the wounded had blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

One man is in very serious condition. The injured are in hospitals receiving medical care.

Kherson after the Russian attack

Russia massively attacked Kherson

The enemy launched a combined strike on Kherson and surrounding settlements, the police are recording the consequences of the shelling

The combined shelling from artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems lasted about an hour, with explosions heard in all areas of Kherson.

As of 12 noon, the strike in the regional center alone damaged 31 high-rise buildings and 16 private houses, two vehicles, two kindergartens, outbuildings, garages, a police administrative building, a railway station, a medical facility, and a school.

So far, 12 victims have been identified: a 53-year-old and a 75-year-old man died, and another 10 civilians were injured to varying degrees of severity.

All relevant services are involved at the scene. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson

