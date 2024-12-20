Russia shelled Kherson with a thousand shells this morning — what is known about the consequences of the attack

On the morning of December 20, Russian troops fired about a thousand shells at Kherson, damaging educational and medical institutions, a railway station, and private and multi-story buildings in the city.
Kherson was shelled with 1,000 Russian shells in 40 minutes
This was announced on TV by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
According to him, the shelling damaged the railway station, more than 30 multi-storey buildings and about 15 private buildings, police administrative buildings, educational and medical institutions, many vehicles, garages, and outbuildings. Fires broke out in the areas of the strikes, which have already been extinguished.
Prokudin informed that the wounded had blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.
One man is in very serious condition. The injured are in hospitals receiving medical care.
Russia massively attacked Kherson
The enemy launched a combined strike on Kherson and surrounding settlements, the police are recording the consequences of the shelling
As of 12 noon, the strike in the regional center alone damaged 31 high-rise buildings and 16 private houses, two vehicles, two kindergartens, outbuildings, garages, a police administrative building, a railway station, a medical facility, and a school.
So far, 12 victims have been identified: a 53-year-old and a 75-year-old man died, and another 10 civilians were injured to varying degrees of severity.
All relevant services are involved at the scene. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.
