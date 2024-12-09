According to the information of the head of the Kherson City Council, Roman Mrochka, as a result of the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson, one person was killed and 2 others were injured.

What is known about the consequences of another attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson

At around 11:30, an enemy drone attacked a car in the Dnipro district of the city. An unknown man received life-threatening injuries, Mrochko said. Share

Another man was injured by the dropping of explosives from a drone in the suburbs of Kherson. A 61-year-old resident received shrapnel wounds.

Also, around 10:30, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the central part of Kherson, as a result of which a 44-year-old woman, who was on the street at that moment, was injured. She was hospitalized with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound.

In addition, according to Mrochka, the Russian occupiers attacked the car of one of the Kherson communal enterprises with a drone.

People worked in the suburbs. They were lucky to survive. Three KP employees have an acute reaction to stress. The photo shows a utility vehicle after an enemy drone hit, Mrochko added. Share

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region during the day