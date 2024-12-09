The Russian army attacked Kherson. There are dead and wounded
The Russian army attacked Kherson. There are dead and wounded

Roman Mrochko
Kherson


According to the information of the head of the Kherson City Council, Roman Mrochka, as a result of the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson, one person was killed and 2 others were injured.

Points of attention

  • The recent attack by the Russian army on Kherson resulted in casualties, injuries, and damages to critical infrastructure.
  • Multiple drone strikes and shelling incidents caused harm to civilians, with reports of fatalities and wounded individuals.
  • City authorities in Kherson are providing necessary medical assistance to the injured and taking measures to protect residents from further attacks.
  • The ongoing aggression in Kherson highlights the importance of immediate action to safeguard civilians and prevent further casualties.
  • Attacks by Russian occupiers in Kherson demonstrate the urgent need for international attention and support to protect the region's residents and infrastructure.

What is known about the consequences of another attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson

At around 11:30, an enemy drone attacked a car in the Dnipro district of the city. An unknown man received life-threatening injuries, Mrochko said.

Another man was injured by the dropping of explosives from a drone in the suburbs of Kherson. A 61-year-old resident received shrapnel wounds.

Also, around 10:30, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the central part of Kherson, as a result of which a 44-year-old woman, who was on the street at that moment, was injured. She was hospitalized with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound.

In addition, according to Mrochka, the Russian occupiers attacked the car of one of the Kherson communal enterprises with a drone.

People worked in the suburbs. They were lucky to survive. Three KP employees have an acute reaction to stress. The photo shows a utility vehicle after an enemy drone hit, Mrochko added.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region during the day

Yesterday, the enemy continued shelling the settlements of the Kherson urban territorial community. Kherson and Antonivka were under fire. In particular, private houses and objects of critical infrastructure were damaged. As a result of shelling of the Kherson urban territorial community by the Russian occupying forces over the past day, 1 person, unfortunately, died, and 8 received bodily injuries of various degrees of severity. All the wounded were provided with the necessary medical assistance, Mrochko emphasized.

