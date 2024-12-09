According to the information of the head of the Kherson City Council, Roman Mrochka, as a result of the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson, one person was killed and 2 others were injured.
Points of attention
- The recent attack by the Russian army on Kherson resulted in casualties, injuries, and damages to critical infrastructure.
- Multiple drone strikes and shelling incidents caused harm to civilians, with reports of fatalities and wounded individuals.
- City authorities in Kherson are providing necessary medical assistance to the injured and taking measures to protect residents from further attacks.
- The ongoing aggression in Kherson highlights the importance of immediate action to safeguard civilians and prevent further casualties.
- Attacks by Russian occupiers in Kherson demonstrate the urgent need for international attention and support to protect the region's residents and infrastructure.
What is known about the consequences of another attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson
Another man was injured by the dropping of explosives from a drone in the suburbs of Kherson. A 61-year-old resident received shrapnel wounds.
Also, around 10:30, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the central part of Kherson, as a result of which a 44-year-old woman, who was on the street at that moment, was injured. She was hospitalized with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound.
In addition, according to Mrochka, the Russian occupiers attacked the car of one of the Kherson communal enterprises with a drone.
What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region during the day
