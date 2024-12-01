The Russian Federation attacked public transport in Kherson with a drone — 3 people died

Russia has hit public transport in Kherson for the second day in a row. As a result of shelling on December 1, three people were killed and seven more were injured.

Russia once again shelled Kherson

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported, around 8:15 a.m., Russian soldiers attacked public transport in the Dnipro district with the help of a drone.

It has been previously confirmed that three civilians were killed as a result of the attack.

Seven more Kherson residents were injured. All the victims were taken to the hospital, where they are provided with the necessary medical assistance. The details are currently being clarified, — added the head of OVA.

The number of injured has increased to eight. Another woman was sent to the hospital with a mine-explosive injury and a broken leg.

The Russian military terrorizes the people of Kherson with drones

As a result of an attack by Russian drones in the Dnipro district of Kherson on November 30, two people died and dozens were injured.

A 46-year-old man was seriously injured. He died on the spot from his injuries.

At 5:24 p.m., Prokudin wrote that it became known about one more person killed who was hit by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district. A 48-year-old woman was fatally wounded. Around 12:00, the occupiers again attacked the Dniprovsky district from a drone.

A 49-year-old man received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds.

Before that, the Kherson OVA reported that on Saturday around eight o'clock in the morning, the occupying forces dropped explosives from a drone on civilians in the Dnipro district of Kherson.

Three people received explosive injuries and contusions: a 50-year-old woman and men, 46 and 52 years old.

Also, 4 more wounded were sent to the hospital, who were attacked by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district around 8:00 a.m. Three women aged 62, 53 and 35 and a 58-year-old man received explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries.