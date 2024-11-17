Two people died in Kherson as a result of the Russian attack on a car
Ukraine
Roman Mrochko
On November 17, the Russian occupiers attacked a car in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone. Two people died as a result of the shelling.

  • The Russian occupiers are killing the civilian population of Kherson through shelling and drone attacks.
  • The occupiers continue to "hunt" civilians of the Kherson region from drones.

Russia once again killed civilians in Kherson

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, a 58-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were killed.

Two more injured men, 37 and 39 years old, received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are currently in the hospital.

In addition, a bus serving the 20th route came under enemy fire in the Ship district of Kherson.

The glass was damaged by debris, the driver and passengers were not injured.

Later, a 67-year-old woman, who was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Kherson around 2:30 p.m., turned to the doctors. Doctors diagnosed a mine-explosive injury.

Russian military drones attacked a bus near Kherson

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers continue to "hunt" civilians of the Kherson region from drones. Around five o'clock in the evening, two residents of Komyshan, who were in a bus, were hit by a Russian drone. They have explosive injuries and contusions.

According to the OVA, the 41-year-old man also received shrapnel injuries to his face and forearm, and the 19-year-old boy received injuries to his hand.

Drone attack on cars in Kherson

Later it became known that another man was injured in the Kherson region due to a drone attack.

Russian troops dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle on a 55-year-old resident of Berislav. The victim was taken to the hospital with a blast injury and leg injury. Now doctors are giving him all the necessary help.

Ukraine
