Russian soldiers killed an elderly woman in the Kherson region

On November 15, around 10:00 a.m., Russian invaders launched an attack on Antonivka in the Kherson region with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle, as a result of which a 74-year-old woman died.
- On November 15, the Russian army launched Kh-59/69 guided missiles in the direction of the Odesa region and used attack UAVs to attack Ukraine.
Russia continues to terrorize the Kherson region
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office also officially confirmed that a 74-year-old woman who was on the street died as a result of dropping explosives from a drone.
Prosecutors have started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 15 — all the details
On the night of November 15, the Russian army fired two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.
In addition, for a new attack, the enemy used 29 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF., Crimea.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces draws attention to the fact that as a result of the Russian attack in Odesa, houses, cars and property of citizens were damaged, the victims are being provided with assistance. Do not ignore the air alarm, protect yourself and your loved ones!
It is also worth noting that on the morning of November 15, 8 bombers took off from the Russian airfield "Olenya".
In addition, the activity of 6 Russian Tu-95MS aircraft was reported at the same time.
