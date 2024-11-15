In the Russian-occupied Georgian territories of the so-called self-proclaimed Abkhazia, local residents protested over an investment agreement with the aggressor country.

What is known about large-scale anti-Russian protests in Abkhazia

It is noted that on November 15, the participants of the protest demolished the fence and entered the territory near the parliament building in the city of Sukhumi.

Later, clashes broke out between protesters and local security forces. Protesters threw eggs and bottles at the security forces.

Also, the participants of the action managed to stop the fire truck, which was planned to block the passage that was formed after the demolition of part of the fence.

According to local media, the security forces used tear gas and smoke grenades against the protestors. In addition, shots were heard near the parliament building.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda resource TASS reported that the participants of the protests allegedly completely surrounded the complex of "government" buildings. According to propagandists, who refer to representatives of the opposition, two activists entered the parliament building for negotiations.

What is known about the Kremlin-backed agreement with the occupation authorities of Abkhazia

At the end of October in Moscow, representatives of the Russian Federation and a pseudo-state entity supported by Russia signed an agreement under which large Russian businesses receive unprecedented benefits, the opportunity to implement their projects on the territory of Abkhazia, as well as the right to own land and property

Since September 1, Moscow has suspended financing of the Abkhaz budget, demanding, in particular, the approval of an investment agreement.

The Abkhaz opposition opposes it, believing that it will lead to the "expansion of the oligarchy."

On November 15, the parliament of Abkhazia was supposed to consider the project of the so-called investment agreement between the Russian Federation and the unrecognized republic. Protesters are demanding that parliament vote against its ratification.