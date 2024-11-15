In the Russian-occupied Georgian territories of the so-called self-proclaimed Abkhazia, local residents protested over an investment agreement with the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- Large-scale protests erupted in Russian-occupied Abkhazia over an investment agreement with Russia, causing tension and clashes between protesters and local security forces.
- The protests in self-proclaimed Abkhazia were triggered by an agreement that grants unprecedented benefits to large Russian businesses, allowing them to implement projects and own land and property in the region.
- Local residents demand the rejection of the investment agreement, fearing the potential 'expansion of the oligarchy' and criticizing the Kremlin-backed deal supported by the occupation authorities.
- The situation escalated on November 15 when protesters demolished a fence near the parliament building, engaged in clashes with security forces, and halted the fire truck to block passage.
- Amidst the protests, shots were heard near the parliament building, tear gas and smoke grenades were reportedly used against the demonstrators, and Russian propaganda claimed that protesters surrounded the 'government' complex.
What is known about large-scale anti-Russian protests in Abkhazia
It is noted that on November 15, the participants of the protest demolished the fence and entered the territory near the parliament building in the city of Sukhumi.
Later, clashes broke out between protesters and local security forces. Protesters threw eggs and bottles at the security forces.
Also, the participants of the action managed to stop the fire truck, which was planned to block the passage that was formed after the demolition of part of the fence.
According to local media, the security forces used tear gas and smoke grenades against the protestors. In addition, shots were heard near the parliament building.
At the same time, the Russian propaganda resource TASS reported that the participants of the protests allegedly completely surrounded the complex of "government" buildings. According to propagandists, who refer to representatives of the opposition, two activists entered the parliament building for negotiations.
What is known about the Kremlin-backed agreement with the occupation authorities of Abkhazia
At the end of October in Moscow, representatives of the Russian Federation and a pseudo-state entity supported by Russia signed an agreement under which large Russian businesses receive unprecedented benefits, the opportunity to implement their projects on the territory of Abkhazia, as well as the right to own land and property
Since September 1, Moscow has suspended financing of the Abkhaz budget, demanding, in particular, the approval of an investment agreement.
The Abkhaz opposition opposes it, believing that it will lead to the "expansion of the oligarchy."
On November 15, the parliament of Abkhazia was supposed to consider the project of the so-called investment agreement between the Russian Federation and the unrecognized republic. Protesters are demanding that parliament vote against its ratification.
