In Moldova, the Russian Federation protested over the interference in the elections and the downing of drones

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova presented the Russian ambassador in Chisinau, Oleh Ozerov, with a note of protest over the interference in the elections and two Russian drones, the wreckage of which was found in two districts the other day.

Moldova handed the ambassador of the Russian Federation a note of protest over interference in elections and "martyrs"

According to the statement, the country's Foreign Ministry expressed a note of protest to the Russian diplomat against "Russia's illegal interference in the elections and referendum in Moldova with the aim of distorting their results, undermining and delegitimizing the democratic process in Moldova.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called on the Russian authorities to immediately stop these actions and refrain from any interference in the internal affairs of Moldova in the future, the statement emphasized. Share

In addition, Moldova condemned the violation of the country's airspace on November 10.

Two Russian drones were spotted on the territory of Moldova. Competent institutions of our country have information that these drones were indeed launched from Russia, the agency said. Share

Moldova emphasized that "such aggressive invasions are a serious violation and an unfriendly gesture on the part of the Russian Federation and endanger the lives of peaceful citizens."

The ambassador of the Russian Federation commented on the note of protest of Moldova

Russia's ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov, after a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on the note of protest over interference in the elections and two Russian drones. In particular, he called it a "useful conversation".