In Moldova, the Russian Federation protested over the interference in the elections and the downing of drones
Category
World
Publication date

In Moldova, the Russian Federation protested over the interference in the elections and the downing of drones

In Moldova, the Russian Federation protested over the interference in the elections and the downing of drones
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova presented the Russian ambassador in Chisinau, Oleh Ozerov, with a note of protest over the interference in the elections and two Russian drones, the wreckage of which was found in two districts the other day.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova expressed a note of protest to the Russian diplomat for interfering in the country's electoral and democratic process.
  • Two Russian drones were detected on the territory of Moldova, which caused condemnation of violation of airspace.
  • Moldova emphasized that such aggressive invasions by the Russian Federation constitute a serious violation and a threat to the lives of peaceful citizens.

Moldova handed the ambassador of the Russian Federation a note of protest over interference in elections and "martyrs"

According to the statement, the country's Foreign Ministry expressed a note of protest to the Russian diplomat against "Russia's illegal interference in the elections and referendum in Moldova with the aim of distorting their results, undermining and delegitimizing the democratic process in Moldova.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called on the Russian authorities to immediately stop these actions and refrain from any interference in the internal affairs of Moldova in the future, the statement emphasized.

In addition, Moldova condemned the violation of the country's airspace on November 10.

Two Russian drones were spotted on the territory of Moldova. Competent institutions of our country have information that these drones were indeed launched from Russia, the agency said.

Moldova emphasized that "such aggressive invasions are a serious violation and an unfriendly gesture on the part of the Russian Federation and endanger the lives of peaceful citizens."

The ambassador of the Russian Federation commented on the note of protest of Moldova

Russia's ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov, after a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on the note of protest over interference in the elections and two Russian drones. In particular, he called it a "useful conversation".

It was a useful conversation that made it possible to clarify the approaches of the parties to the acute, complex issues of our bilateral relations, — said Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov after the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elections in Moldova. Maya Sandu won according to the results of the second round
Elections in Moldova. Maya Sandu won according to the results of the second round
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation started a campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory
The Russian Federation started a campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Shaheds" flew to Belarus and Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine
"Shaheds" flew to Belarus and Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?