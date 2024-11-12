In Moldova, the Russian Federation protested over the interference in the elections and the downing of drones

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova presented the Russian ambassador in Chisinau, Oleh Ozerov, with a note of protest over the interference in the elections and two Russian drones, the wreckage of which was found in two districts the other day.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova expressed a note of protest to the Russian diplomat for interfering in the country's electoral and democratic process.
- Two Russian drones were detected on the territory of Moldova, which caused condemnation of violation of airspace.
- Moldova emphasized that such aggressive invasions by the Russian Federation constitute a serious violation and a threat to the lives of peaceful citizens.
According to the statement, the country's Foreign Ministry expressed a note of protest to the Russian diplomat against "Russia's illegal interference in the elections and referendum in Moldova with the aim of distorting their results, undermining and delegitimizing the democratic process in Moldova.
In addition, Moldova condemned the violation of the country's airspace on November 10.
Moldova emphasized that "such aggressive invasions are a serious violation and an unfriendly gesture on the part of the Russian Federation and endanger the lives of peaceful citizens."
The ambassador of the Russian Federation commented on the note of protest of Moldova
Russia's ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov, after a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on the note of protest over interference in the elections and two Russian drones. In particular, he called it a "useful conversation".
